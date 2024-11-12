West Africa: Ecowas Mediation Team Arrives to Address Capitol Hill Impasse

A five-member Parliamentary Mediation Mission of the ECOWAS Parliament led by Hadja Memounatou IBRAHIMA, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, is in Liberia on a week-long working visit to seek parliamentary resolution through dialogue with all stakeholders in the political impasse at the House of Representatives.

The Mission is in Liberia by the directives of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed TINUBU, current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, and by virtue of the Supplementary Act relating to the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament, adopted on 17th December 2016 by the ECOWAS Authority.

The ECOWAS Parliament Speaker recently expressed deep concerns over the ongoing political impasse within the Liberian House of Representatives, which she said threatens the stability and security in the region.

In two separate communications to Speaker Fonati Koffa and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, Speaker Ibrahima said in light of the fragile political landscape, exacerbated by recent coups in neighboring countries, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, has directed the ECOWAS Parliament to facilitate an immediate parliamentary resolution to the crisis.

The delegation, which she will lead, includes two Deputy Speakers and two Representatives, and aims to address the underlying causes of the political stalemate while fostering dialogue among key stakeholders.

"I humbly request a working visit with you during our mission to engage in constructive discussions that can help us collectively find a resolution to this pressing issue," ECOWAS Parliament Speaker Ibrahima stated in her communication to the Liberian authorities.

The Mission will seek to gather the root causes of the impasse and its implications on the stability of the state and engage with key stakeholders to find a peaceful resolution that strengthens the democratic credentials of Liberia. The Mission will also propose concrete recommendations to the ECOWAS Authority, Liberian authorities and stakeholders in maintaining Liberia's impressive benchmarks of democratic systems with a view to maintaining peace.