The Zone #5 Police Station in Liberia witnessed a disturbing incident as two police officers were engaged in a fierce brawl, resulting in serious injuries to both.

This confrontation, reportedly ignited by a disagreement over seasoned pork, has drawn significant attention, highlighting ongoing tensions within the ranks of law enforcement.

Just weeks ago, a similar incident occurred in Karplay, Nimba County when one officer inflicted severe injuries on a colleague over a dispute involving a chicken bone. The affected officer died later at the J.F. K. Hospital in Monrovia where he was taken for medical treatment. Such violent outbreaks raise pressing concerns about the morale and resource management within the police force, as conflicts over food illustrate deeper issues that need to be addressed.

During the Seasoned pork incident, a police officer sustained serious wounds on the head according to report. The affected officer is said to be seeking medical treatment at a local clinic in Monrovia.

As authorities investigate this latest altercation, the community is left questioning how the police can effectively serve and protect if internal conflicts continue to escalate. The expectation is for police leadership to take decisive action to promote unity and prevent future incidents, ultimately restoring public confidence in their ability to uphold law and order. Days later according to report, the officer who sustained serious wounds died at the JFK Hospital where he was taken for treatment.