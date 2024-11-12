Liberia: Min. of Mines & Energy Begins Three-Day Energy Sector Review

11 November 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Stakeholders in Liberia's energy sector, have today begun a 3-day review and validation of the Country's National Energy Policy (NEP), which government sees as a high priority in achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity.

According to the Mines and Energy Ministry, revising the Energy Policy of and bringing the instrument in conformity with current day realities is a step in the right direction and an important component of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). Energy sector institutions attending the Buchanan review and validation exercise are the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA). The rest include National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC). The Ministry of Mines and Energy leads the energy sector, while the Rural Renewable Energy Agency serves as Co-chair.

The Buchanan gathering is expected to figure out better alternatives of addressing Liberia's energy challenges by adopting workable reforms intended to put the Country on par with global counterparts. The working sessions will look into the various jurisdictions of government's energy service providers in order to make changes where necessary. The stakeholders will also utilize the three-day technical exercise to synergize their working relations to promote more co-existence. This week's review and validation of the National Energy Policy (NEP) follows similar sitting of the sector members in Monrovia in September, 2024.

The exercise achieved several reform propositions, taking into keen consideration, existing legal frameworks guiding the operational activities of the energy sector institutions of government, during which Mines and Energy Minister, Wilmot Paye, admonished all participants to continue their good work in the interest of the public with diligence, professionalism and patriotism if the country must be energy efficient and sufficient.

