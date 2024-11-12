Liberia: Modernization Committee Clarifies Removal of Chairs As Part of Ongoing Renovation

Capitol Hill — The Majority bloc, consisting of 43 lawmakers, has been pressing for Koffa's removal on grounds of alleged corruption, conflicts of interest, and other complaints. In contrast, an opposing group of 30 legislators, including Speaker Koffa, maintains that any action against the Speaker must follow due process as outlined in the House rules and the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, chairs were discovered uprooted in the Joint Chambers, where the Majority bloc has been holding separate sessions. The incident led to speculation and concern, with some lawmakers claiming it was an act of sabotage intended to intimidate the anti-Speaker faction. Legislative staff and citizens expressed concerns over security and order within the Capitol.

In response to the concerns, Representative Priscilla A. Cooper, Chair of the Committee on Modernization, clarified that the removal of chairs was part of an approved renovation plan and not an act of vandalism. She explained that the full plenary had been informed about the ongoing modernization project, which includes substantial renovations to the chambers.

"The full plenary is aware, as indicated by Hon. Foday Fahnbulleh in his recent interview on Spoon Network," Cooper stated. "When demolition work began in the main chamber, no one labeled it vandalism. The removal of chairs is consistent with the modernization work approved in the 2024 national budget."

Cooper further explained that renovations are being conducted by the Delta Architectural & Construction Company (DACC), which had notified the House of plans to carry out repairs between September 1 and 15, 2024. According to DACC, the renovations are set to be completed by January 2025, in preparation for the State of the Nation Address, and will include new facilities such as elevators--the first since the civil war.

Despite Representative Cooper's clarification, the Majority Members of the House continued to express discontent. In a press statement issued on November 11, the group described the removal of chairs as a disruption of legislative proceedings, calling it "undemocratic and unacceptable."

"The Majority Members, committed to the rule of law and democratic principles, reaffirm their resolve to continue legislative proceedings undeterred by these tactics," said Representative Kogar. "Regardless of the explanation, such actions raise concerns about transparency and the proper handling of legislative spaces."

The statement also reiterated criticisms of Speaker Koffa's leadership, accusing him and his supporters of undermining the integrity of the House.

To address the escalating concerns, legislative security has increased its presence within the Capitol, and additional measures have been implemented to maintain order. Officials have pledged to ensure lawmakers feel safe as they carry out their duties in the midst of political divisions.

Representative Cooper urged her colleagues to avoid politicizing the renovation process, which she emphasized was part of a larger modernization plan for the Legislature. She noted that the approved plan also includes a new leadership building, set to be completed by 2026.

"Our focus should remain on the people's business, not on misunderstandings about necessary renovations," Cooper stated. She reiterated her call for lawmakers to support the modernization project, which aims to improve legislative facilities and better serve the public.