Liberia: Cummings - House Impasse Threatens Liberia's Constitution and Democracy

Monrovia — Former presidential candidate and political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, has expressed deep concern over the political standoff between two groups in the House of Representatives, stating that the stalemate poses a serious challenge to the 1986 Liberian Constitution and threatens the nation's young democracy.

Cummings commented on the longstanding leadership struggle within the House, where a faction of 43 lawmakers seeks the removal of Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa over alleged acts of corruption and conflict of interest, while the opposing faction of 30 members insists that the speaker cannot be removed without due process as required by law.

For the first time since the power struggle began, Cummings responded to the situation in a detailed statement released on Monday, November 11, 2024.

"While we acknowledge the right of each side to pursue their legitimate concerns, it is important to emphasize that all actions must be carried out within the confines of the rule of law and Constitutional order," he stated. He emphasized that the pillars of democracy and economic development must not be sacrificed for political gain.

The ANC leader further noted that without respect for the Constitution and the rule of law, Liberia cannot achieve stability. He warned that the current impasse risks deterring foreign direct investment, reducing donor confidence, and undermining citizens' and residents' trust in their protection under Liberia's laws.

"Politics without the guidance of the law will only invite chaos and undermine development," Cummings said.

The businessman-turned-politician urged all parties involved in the House conflict to prioritize the interests of Liberia and its people over personal differences. He called on them to resolve their disputes through the Constitution and laws, which they have sworn to uphold and defend.

"The crisis in the House of Representatives also requires deep reflection from our other branches of government as they carry out their duties under the constitutional doctrine of 'separate but coordinate'," he stated.

Cummings stressed that both the Executive and Judiciary are obligated to help resolve the conflict, urging these branches to avoid complicating the current crisis. "They owe it to the Liberian people and to posterity," he added.

"It must never be lost on all concerned that we live in a rapidly changing and interconnected world," he noted. He warned that the actions or inactions of any branch of government can impact Liberia's reputation and shared commitment to building a society governed by the rule of law.

Cummings further argued that a swift resolution of the stalemate in the first branch of government would not only demonstrate leadership but also project a positive image of Liberia as a responsible member of the international community, capable of addressing governance challenges without external intervention.

"We will continue to encourage honest dialogue and negotiation, on all sides, within the parameters of the rule of law," Cummings said. "We must continue to give our citizens hope that change is possible and progress is possible. We cannot continue to do the same things repeatedly and expect different results."

Additionally, Cummings criticized both factions for disregarding the advice of the Supreme Court, which, through a recent conference led by Justice Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay, Sr., sought an amicable resolution in keeping with due process.

He stressed that despite the Supreme Court's intervention, both sides remain entrenched in their positions. "The situation has created an impasse that requires bold, honest, and sincere intervention and mediation to prevent further deterioration."