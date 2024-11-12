Liberia: Former Commerce Minister Modad Defends Reputation in Senate Hearing Over $96,000 Vehicle Purchase

Monrovia — Former Commerce Minister Amin Modad defended his reputation at a Senate hearing on Monday, denouncing what he described as an unwarranted attack related to a $96,000 vehicle acquisition for the Ministry of Commerce. Modad argued that he was denied due process before being publicly implicated in the matter, which has sparked controversy and led to his resignation.

Explaining the details, Modad clarified that the vehicle was procured by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for official ministry use, not as a personal gift. He emphasized that he had no direct dealings with Medtech, the supplier, contrary to public assumptions. "The vehicle was solely intended to support logistical operations at the ministry," Modad stated, adding that improved logistical support enabled the ministry to generate over $1 million in revenue during his nine-month tenure.

Reflecting on his resignation, Modad said he chose to step down to protect his personal and professional integrity in the face of what he considers an unjustified controversy. "I chose to step down to preserve my reputation," he remarked, expressing regret over the misinterpretation of his actions.

Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah also addressed the Senate, defending the agency's role in the vehicle purchase. Jallah asserted that the acquisition followed established legal procedures and was consistent with practices from previous administrations. "As a procurement practitioner, I didn't violate any procurement law in purchasing the vehicle," Jallah stated.

Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yayah Nimely expressed support for Modad, suggesting that the former minister was unfairly singled out while more significant expenditures by other officials remained unexamined. "Other officials have overseen major expenditures without facing similar scrutiny," Nimely remarked, referencing the recent $22 million spent on road projects and vehicles procured for inauguration events.

The hearing grew contentious when Senator Nathaniel McGill questioned Modad about rumors of a yacht purchase. Modad dismissed the query as irrelevant, countering with a sharp retort: "Should I ask you, Senator McGill, about rumors that you buried money underground?" The exchange escalated tensions in the chamber, with McGill accusing his colleagues of shielding Modad. Frustrated by the proceedings, McGill eventually walked out in protest.