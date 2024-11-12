Liberia: Ivorian Club FBA Wins Fiba Zone-3 Women's Basketball Championship

12 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin B. Dolo

The FIBA Africa Zone 3 Women's Basketball League has concluded in Liberia, with Friends of Basketball Association (FBA) crowned as champions.

The Ivorian champions defeated Nigeria's Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) 62-57 on Sunday at the SKD gymnasium in Paynesville.

This was the first major international tournament hosted by Liberia following the lifting of a FIBA ban on basketball due to internal disputes.

In a repeat of their heated group-stage match, both teams went neck-and-neck, but the Ivorians once again proved their dominance. They had previously beaten MFM by a 13-point margin during the group phase.

The first quarter ended at 16-16, but MFM took a one-point lead in the second quarter, winning it 18-19. The third quarter was just as intense, with the teams tied at 11-11. FBA then took full control in the final quarter, winning it by a six-point margin, 17-11.

FBA guard Evunkara Djelika scored an impressive 25 points, while Berthe Seran and Captain Grace Tolo each added 14 points.

Despite the defeat, Nigeria's champions MFM will join FBA in Dakar, Senegal, for the Africa Women's Basketball League finals.

In the third-place match, Nigeria Customs beat Benin's Energie BBC 61-43.

Seven women's basketball clubs, including Invincible Eleven and Commissioners from Liberia, participated in the qualifiers. However, as host clubs, IE and Commissioners failed to win a single match, losing all by more than a 50-point margin.

