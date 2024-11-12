Liberia: Three Dead in Fatal Road Accident Along the Ganta-Gbarnga Highway

12 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By S. Kannay Ziamo

Ganta — At least three people are reported dead following a fatal road accident.

The accident is said to have occurred around 12 AM when a loaded Mack truck carrying plantains and other goods veered off the road near the Kpein Junction along the Ganta-Gbarnga Highway, about a five-minute drive from Ganta City.

The truck, with license plate number C3983, was reportedly heading to Monrovia when the accident occurred.

Three people, including two female passengers and one male passenger, were reported to have died instantly in the accident.

Detailed circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear as officials from the Liberia National Police Traffic Division, Nimba Detachment, have yet to release findings on the matter. However, it is believed that the driver of the vehicle fell asleep while driving, causing the truck to veer off the road.

The whereabouts of the driver remain unknown at press time.

Motor accidents have been on the rise since the paving of the Ganta-Monrovia Highway. Some blame the increase on limited or inadequate road safety education for road users by traffic regulators, while others attribute it to excessive speeding by drivers on the highway.

Meanwhile, The Liberian Investigator believes that adequate road safety education, regular road patrols to regulate vehicle movement, and penalties for traffic violations along the highway could help reverse the situation.

