Liberia: Sources - Executive May Submit Draft Budget to the Breakaway Bloc This Week

Monrovia — Sources have hinted to The Liberian Investigator that the Executive Branch, through the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, is contemplating submitting the 2025 draft national budget to the breakaway "majority bloc" in the House of Representatives later this week.

The decision to potentially present the budget to the majority bloc stems from the group's claimed quorum, as it includes Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who is leading their sessions. The move could signal the Executive's stance in the ongoing dispute by bypassing Speaker Koffa, the constitutionally recognized head of the House.

Under the 2009 Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, the President is required to submit the proposed budget to the Legislature no later than two months before the start of the fiscal year. Initially scheduled for submission on October 31, the budget was delayed after President Joseph Boakai requested an extension to November 8. However, submission was delayed again citing the need to consult experts on the implications of a recent Supreme Court ruling. The court had denied Speaker Koffa's petition to halt parallel sessions by his opponents, effectively leaving the matter as a political issue outside judicial intervention.

In a letter to House Clerk Madam Mildred Sayon, Acting Minister of State Samuel A. Stevquoah indicated that the President was seeking expert advice to determine the appropriate course of action in light of the court's decision.

Senate Judiciary Chair Senator Augustine Chea voiced strong opposition to decision to bypass Speaker Koffa, calling it a "constitutional breach." Chea likened the move to actions taken during the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf era, which led to governmental instability, and insisted that the budget should be submitted to the Speaker as mandated by the Constitution.

"The Presidency is now directly involved in a constitutional conflict by overlooking the Speaker's authority," Chea remarked, emphasizing that Speaker Koffa remains the legitimate Speaker until removed by a two-thirds majority vote. He added that the Supreme Court's ruling did not diminish Koffa's authority and that he should be respected until legally unseated.

Speaker Koffa has faced increasing pressure from the majority bloc to step down, with allegations of conflict of interest, budget mismanagement, and unauthorized changes to House structures. He has refuted these allegations, asserting that they are politically motivated and lack credible evidence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Koffa has stated that he will not resign and has called for any removal efforts to follow constitutional due process, which requires a two-thirds majority vote and a fair hearing. He noted that his opponents have not demonstrated the necessary support to initiate impeachment proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, arrived in Monrovia on Monday, November 11, 2024, leading a five-member delegation on a mission to mediate the leadership crisis. Speaking to journalists upon arrival at Roberts International Airport, Speaker Ibrahima expressed her commitment to engaging Liberian lawmakers and stakeholders in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution.

"I am here to discuss with my brothers and sisters of the House of Representatives, and those discussions will include the ongoing leadership crisis in the House," she stated, underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation.

The ECOWAS delegation, which includes two Deputy Speakers and two Representatives, is expected to meet with key figures, including Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Speaker Koffa, and the 43 members challenging his leadership. Their agenda includes gathering information on the roots of the conflict, assessing its impact on Liberia's stability, and crafting recommendations for the ECOWAS Authority and the Liberian government.

Speaker Ibrahima, acting under directives from ECOWAS Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighted the importance of regional stability, particularly given recent political upheavals in West Africa. She expressed optimism for cooperation from Liberia's leaders, with assistance from Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., head of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.