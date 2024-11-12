Uganda: Nutritionists Advocate for Plant Based Diets to Combat Rising Health Risks At Kampala Vegan Fest

This year's Kampala Vegan Fest promoted plant-based diets as a means to safeguard both health and animal welfare.

The festival focused on the benefits of green foods and vegetables, emphasizing that healthy dietary choices can lead to better health outcomes and a more sustainable lifestyle.

Innocent Nabaasa Amumpaire, the Executive Director of the Kampala Vegan Fest, addressed festival attendees on the need to be more conscious of the impact their food choices have on their health.

"Choosing healthier foods is not just about our physical well-being, it's also about respecting the lives of animals," she said.

Nabaasa urged Ugandans to transition toward plant-based diets and encouraged schools to support students' health and development by providing nutritious, value-driven meals.

Highlighting the impact of poor dietary choices, Nabaasa pointed to rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, which have become prevalent in Uganda.

"The food we consume is a major factor in the rise of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension," Nabaasa stated.

Referring to recent health statistics, she noted, "Today, over 1,000 new cases of cancer are reported annually in Uganda, with many cases linked to lifestyle choices, including diet. This is why it's so important that we all start to mind what we eat."

Echoing Nabaasa's advocacy and sentiments, renowned nutritionist Dr. Paul Kasenene advised festival-goers on the importance of consuming organic foods and plant-based options for long-term health benefits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized that health goes beyond the absence of disease, encouraging people to consume more organic foods and green vegetables.

"Just because you don't have symptoms doesn't mean you're healthy, real health is built on mindful, nutritious eating," Dr. Kasenene emphasised.

"Food isn't just about enjoyment; it has real consequences for our lives."

He recommended that at least 90% of one's diet come from plant sources, with only 300 grams of animal products consumed weekly to avoid health risks associated with high animal protein intake.

The Kampala Vegan Fest is part of a growing movement to promote plant-based eating and raise awareness about the link between diet and non-communicable diseases.

Festival organizers and health experts hope to encourage Ugandans to make informed, healthier food choices that benefit both individual well-being and environmental sustainability.