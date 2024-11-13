Nigeria: 6 Million Nigerians Face Existential Threat As Cost of Diabetes Care Skyrockets

The Diabetes Association of Nigeria, DAN, has warned that six million Nigerians with diabetes are facing existential threat, following the skyrocketing cost of healthcare.

National President, DAN, Dr. Ejiofor Ugwu, in a statement to mark the United Nationsas World Diabetes Day slated for November 14, added that 30,000 to 40,000 Nigerians die annually from the condition.

According to Dr. Ugwu, "About 6-8 million Nigerians (5.7 percent) have diabetes. This figure represents a tip of the iceberg as two-thirds of diabetes cases in Nigeria are still undiagnosed due to lack of routine screening.

"Diabetes kills an estimated 30,000? 40,000 Nigerians annually. Managing diabetesi n Nigeria is faced with alot of challenges including a high level of poverty, low diabetes awareness, shortage of manpower especiallydiabetes specialists, unhealthy cultural and religious beliefs, and inadequate diabetes care facilities.

"In the past one year, the cost of diabetes medications and consumables has gone astronomically high, beyond the reach of most patients. Insulinvial for instance, which used tocost about N4,000 now sells for about N18,000, representing over 400 percent increase.

"This poses significant barrier to optimal diabetes care in Nigeria as majority of patients can no longer affordcare, resulting in increased diabetes complications and premature deaths."

On the way out, he said: "The Federal Government should as amatter of urgency, subsidize diabetes medications and consumables to make them moreaffordable to the teeming population of people living with diabetes in Nigeria

"DAN recommends complete tax waiver in importation of diabetes medications and consumables

Sugar sweetened beverages tax which was stopped in June 2024 need to be revived and there should be legislation to channel the funds accruing from it to diabetes and related non communicable diseases prevention.

"There is a need for a well conducted national survey on noncommunicable diseases as soon as possible. This will provide accurate data to guide health care policy making," he added.