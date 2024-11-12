Ghana: Next NDC Govt to Revist Cocoa Roads Project - Mahama

12 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says the next NDC government will revisit the cocoa roads project when he wins the December 7, 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama said the decision by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to abandon the initiative he (Mahama) begun in his previous administration had left many roads in cocoa growing areas in deplorable states.

Addressing a mini rally at Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency of the Central Region on day-two of his campaign of the Central Region, having travelled on some bad roads prior, former President Mahama blamed the government for suspending cocoa road projects on the altar of petty politics.

The NPP government in 2017 suspended the cocoa road projects to review and rationalise the contracts.

Eight years on, however, the government is yet to release a report on the audit despite several calls from the NDC for the findings of the audit be published.

This, Mr Mahama said demonstrated the lack of commitment of the NPP government to address the plight of the people.

He said knowing the relevance of the cocoa sector to the economy and the relief the roads would bring to citizens in those cocoa farming communities, the next NDC government without hesitation would reschedule the project for completion.

He accused the government of neglecting the people for petty partisan politics as stated by President Akufo-Addo in relation to Ekumfi.

The campaign took Mr Mahama to the Awutu Senya East and West, Gomoa East, West and Central, and Agona East and West constituencies on day-one where he's been preaching his message of change.

On day-two, the campaign team was in Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Ekumfi, Mfantseman, Assin North, Assin Central and Assin South constituencies.

Mr Mahama's entourage was in Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Cape Coast North, Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, Cape Coast South, Abura Asebu Kwamankese and Effutu constituencies on day-three of the campaign.

The message of the former President focused on job creation, access to credit for women, improved education, quality health care provision and road infrastructure amongst others.

He assured a gathering at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the commitment of the next NDC government to construct an ultra-modern market for the area under his market enhancement programme.

According to him, the time to vote out the NPP was more apparent now than it has ever been as they have failed on all fronts in the management of the Ghanaian economy.

The election, he stated, should be about the comparison of track records of the previous NDC and the eight years of the President Akufo-Addo-led government.

