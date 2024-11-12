Nigeria: Court Remands Two Brothers for Alleged Armed Robbery, Murder

The judge ordered the remand of the defendants, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday ordered that two brothers be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The police charged Hamza Jibrin, 27, and Yusuf Jibrin, 24, with conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The judge, Aisha Shagari, ordered the remand of the defendants, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The judge adjourned the matter until 12 December.

Earlier, the prosecutor, James Edward, said that the defendants and two others at large, while armed with machete and other dangerous weapons along Airport Road, Kaduna, on 7 November, robbed and caused the death of a 26-year-old man, Rabiu Sani.

He said the defendants stole the deceased's HP laptop, two cell phones, his wallet which contained two ATM cards and cash sum of N30,000.

Mr Edward said that the offence is punishable under the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision) Act LFN, 2004.

The defence counsel, Habiba Usman, pleaded with the court to grant her clients bail.

Ms Usman, while moving her bail application, urged the court to grant her client bail on literal terms, adding , that the defendants would be of good behaviour and would not jump bail.