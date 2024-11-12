Nigeria: Court Remands Two Brothers for Alleged Armed Robbery, Murder

12 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The judge ordered the remand of the defendants, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Kaduna State High Court on Tuesday ordered that two brothers be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The police charged Hamza Jibrin, 27, and Yusuf Jibrin, 24, with conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The judge, Aisha Shagari, ordered the remand of the defendants, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The judge adjourned the matter until 12 December.

Earlier, the prosecutor, James Edward, said that the defendants and two others at large, while armed with machete and other dangerous weapons along Airport Road, Kaduna, on 7 November, robbed and caused the death of a 26-year-old man, Rabiu Sani.

He said the defendants stole the deceased's HP laptop, two cell phones, his wallet which contained two ATM cards and cash sum of N30,000.

Mr Edward said that the offence is punishable under the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision) Act LFN, 2004.

The defence counsel, Habiba Usman, pleaded with the court to grant her clients bail.

Ms Usman, while moving her bail application, urged the court to grant her client bail on literal terms, adding , that the defendants would be of good behaviour and would not jump bail.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.