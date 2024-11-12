West Africa: Ecowas Parliamentary Delegation Arrives in Liberia to Mediate House Leadership Crisis

12 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, arrived in Monrovia on Monday, November 11, 2024, leading a delegation on a mission to mediate the ongoing leadership crisis within Liberia's House of Representatives.

Upon arrival at Roberts International Airport, Speaker Ibrahima expressed her intent to engage Liberian lawmakers and stakeholders in resolving the dispute that has divided the House. Speaking to journalists at the airport, she emphasized the importance of dialogue in finding a peaceful solution to the crisis, which has escalated tensions within the legislative body.

"I am here to discuss with my brothers and sisters of the House of Representatives, and those discussions will include the ongoing leadership crisis in the House," said Speaker Ibrahima, underlining her commitment to fostering unity within Liberia's legislative ranks.

Speaker Ibrahima, a Togolese politician, was accompanied by a five-member delegation, including two Deputy Speakers and two Representatives from the ECOWAS Parliament. The team's primary goal is to address the underlying issues fueling the impasse in the House and to facilitate dialogue among the opposing factions.

In prior communications to Speaker Fonati Koffa and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, Ibrahima noted that her mission follows directives from ECOWAS Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Given recent political instability in the region, Tinubu tasked the ECOWAS Parliament with finding a parliamentary resolution to the Liberian crisis as part of broader efforts to uphold stability in West Africa.

During her visit, Speaker Ibrahima is expected to meet with Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Speaker Koffa, and the 43 members of the House who are challenging Koffa's leadership. Her agenda includes gathering information on the origins of the conflict, assessing its impact on Liberia's stability, and developing recommendations for the ECOWAS Authority and the Liberian government.

Speaker Ibrahima also expressed optimism for cooperation from Liberia's leaders, noting her reliance on Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., head of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, to facilitate the necessary arrangements for discussions. The ECOWAS Parliament's involvement underscores its dedication to promoting peace and stability across the region, particularly in light of recent political challenges affecting West Africa.

The Speaker's visit highlights ECOWAS's proactive stance in supporting Liberia through dialogue and consensus-building, hoping to prevent further escalation and restore unity within Liberia's legislative body.

