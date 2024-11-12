Liberia: Lima Boss Underscores Research and Innovation

Monrovia — The Commissioner-General and CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Neto Zarzar Lighe, stresses that research and innovation should be at the heart of maritime education to secure the industry's future in West Africa.

Addressing the 32nd Board of Governors' Meeting of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) recently in Monrovia, Commissioner Lighe emphasized that education is a game changer for the maritime sector in the region.

"The maritime sector is evolving rapidly, for RMU to maintain its position as a premier institution, it requires continuous investment--not just in infrastructure but also in innovation, research, and human resource development", he says.

Lighe highlights the challenges facing the maritime industry, lamenting infrastructural gaps, changing global standards in maritime operations, and an increasing demand for skilled professionals.

The Liberian Maritime Commissioner-General calls on member states to take collective responsibility for the RMU's success, advocating for coordinated investment and support from each nation to ensure the institution's flourishing.

"Our success hinges on the concerted efforts of each member state," he reiterates, and notes, "The continued viability and growth of RMU depend on contributions from all stakeholders, ensuring that the university has the resources and tools necessary to thrive."

Commissioner Lighe assures Liberia's commitment to maritime training and notes the crucial role of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) in preparing future seafarers.

He discloses that 23 Liberian students are currently enrolled at RMU and are thriving in their studies, a testament to the quality of education offered.

Lighe stresses the importance of collaboration among member states in transforming RMU into a world-class institution. "The sustainability of RMU is not a single government's task--it requires collective ownership, visionary leadership, and the continuous alignment of our goals."

He urges all stakeholders to focus on the strategic role RMU plays in national and regional development, encouraging investment in capacity-building, innovation, and collaboration to ensure a bright future for the maritime industry across West and Central Africa.

"With a hopeful outlook, may the year ahead bring renewed opportunities for growth and cooperation", he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors of the RMU, Fanday Turay,, notes that the Regional Maritime University continues to be a beacon of hope for maritime training in the region.

Turay urges members to maximize the benefits they acquire from the training and make good use of it.

According to him, the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration is taking advantage to offer training to Sierra Leoneans through a memorandum of understanding with RMU, where trainers travel to Sierra Leone to conduct training. He says this method has enabled more students to get trained than it would have been possible to transport to Ghana.

"I urge us all as member states to make good use of the human and material resources and expertise available at the University," Turay rallies.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Maritime Organization for West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr. Paul Adalikwu, says the hosting of the 32nd Board of Governors' meeting in Liberia is a testament to the RMU's continuous reaffirmation of the institution's regionalization policy, which all members agreed to.

"I am particularly grateful for the warm hospitality that we have enjoyed from Liberia, the Category A country, and hope this status will be brought to bear as we take critical decisions on issues that will continue to project the RMU and position it to compete with other similar specialized institutions globally," he expresses.