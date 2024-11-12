Liberia: Cummings Weigh in On House Crisis

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Cummings noted that the current stalemate at the House of Representatives poses the most serious challenge to Liberia's democracy and constitutional order.

While acknowledging each side's right to participate in the ongoing conflict at the lower House of the National Legislature, Mr. Cummings stated that the country cannot claim stability without respect for the rule of law.

The former presidential candidate opined that respect for the rule of law and Constitutional order are the cornerstones of democracy and economic development, which cannot and must not be sacrificed in the name of politics.

Over the last few weeks, legislative sessions at the House of Representatives have been disrupted by the majority bloc of Representatives opposing Speaker Koffa's leadership.

The opposing lawmakers have succeeded mainly in crippling legislative functions through their conduct of separate meetings, while those backing Koffa's leadership lack a quorum to proceed.

The conflict among lawmakers at the lower House has forced President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to suspend the submission of the draft National Budget for the second time as he seeks expert advice on the crisis.

However, Mr. Cummings maintained that in this ongoing impasse where there is a blatant disregard for the rule of law and constitutional order, it would make it difficult for the country to attract foreign direct investment, boost donor confidence, and reassure citizens and residents of protection under the constitution. "It goes without saying that politics without guidance of the law will only invite chaos and undermine development," Cummings added.

Cummings: "Against this backdrop, we urge all parties to the conflict in the House of Representatives to put the interest of the Country and the Liberian people high above any and all other considerations by seeking recourse through the Constitution and laws which they have sworn an oath to uphold and defend.

The crisis in the House of Representatives also requires a deep reflection on the part of our other Branches of Government as they discharge their duties and responsibilities under the Constitutional doctrine of "separate but coordinate." It behooves both Branches of the Executive and Judiciary to act to resolve and not complicate the current crisis.

They owe it to the Liberian people and to posterity. It must never be lost on all concerned that we live in a rapidly changing and competitive interconnected world. The actions or inactions of any one branch have serious implications for the perception of our shared determination and commitment to building a society governed by the rule of law. The speedy resolution of the current stalemate in the first Branch of Government will not only demonstrate leadership at home but will project a positive image abroad that we are a responsible member of the comity of nations capable of resolving our governance challenges without external intervention.

We will continue to encourage honest dialogue and negotiation on all sides within the perimeters of the rule of law. We must continue to give our citizens hope that change is possible and progress is possible. We cannot continue to do the same things over and again and expect different results."