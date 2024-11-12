Liberia: NPA & Marsa Maroc Sign Port Modernization Deal

The National Port Authority of Liberia (NPA) and Société d'Exploitation des Ports SA--Marsa Maroc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Monrovia to strengthen Liberia's port infrastructure and enhance its regional trade potential.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between NPA and Marsa Maroc, a leading Moroccan port operator, to modernize and expand key ports in Liberia under a comprehensive Development Master Plan.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the headquarters of the NPA early today, marks a milestone for both Liberia and Marsa Maroc, with two primary projects aimed at advancing port capabilities:

Group phtoto NPADownloadDevelopment and Operation of a New Multipurpose Terminal at the Port of Monrovia: The partnership will pursue a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concession to develop a modern multipurpose terminal. This terminal will accommodate a diverse range of cargo, including dry bulk and general cargo, enhancing operational efficiency and service capacity at Monrovia's principal port.

Concession Agreement for the Port of Buchanan: The partnership seeks to enhance the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Buchanan, including the design, construction, financing, and management of this critical infrastructure to facilitate efficient cargo handling and bolster economic growth in the region.

The 18-month MoU establishes a framework for collaborative efforts between the two entities to assess current port operations, share expertise, and finalize concession agreements. Marsa Maroc, a subsidiary of Tanger Med Group with a strong presence in African port development, aligns its growth strategically with Liberia's ambitious development goals, bringing expertise in sustainable and innovative port operations.

NPA Managing Director Mr. Sekou H. Dukuly, signing on behalf of the NPA, stressed the importance of MoU and the partnership it fosters. "This MoU signals an exciting chapter for Liberia's port infrastructure, affirming NPA's commitment to transforming port services for sustainable growth and regional integration," he lamented. Mr. Dukuly said, with the expertise of Marsa Maroc, the NPA is confident in their ability to deliver projects that will position Liberia's ports as key logistics hubs in West Africa."

Under the MoU, NPA and Marsa Maroc will exchange information and collaborate on project assessments, moving towards detailed agreements that will further enhance Liberia's port landscape. The projects will adhere to rigorous standards in design, operation, and management to ensure world-class port services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, the Director of Port strategy and development at Marsa Maroc Reda Moukhli said the signing of the MoU sets the stage for a greater partnership and will play a pivotal role in achieving Liberia's vision for modernized, efficient, and competitive port operations, promoting economic development and elevating Liberia's position in regional trade. Director Moukhli also the signing of the MoU reflects the NPA's commitment to driving Liberia's economic progress by building robust partnerships with international stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti says strategic port and infrastructure development plays a vital role in achieving the government's ARREST agenda.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti said Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, prioritizes the need for international partnership and development initiatives that will contribute to paving the way for continued growth and prosperity in Liberia.

The Foreign Minister was speaking today when the visit international investors from Marsa Maroc and Tanger Med in Morocco paid a courtesy call to her at the Foreign Ministry today.

On behalf of the delegation, Tanger Med Engineering Managing Director Nasser Tlassellal said they were profoundly gratified that the partnership and MoU signed with the National Port Authority will enhance the cooperation between Liberia and Morrocco.

Director Tlassella said Marsa Marco and Tanger Med are ready to provide the state-of-the-art modernization and port infrastructure development needed for ports in Liberia.