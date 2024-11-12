Liberia: More Protests At NEC

12 November 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) is still engulfed by protests as staffers demand hazard benefits from the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Staffers rampaged on Capitol Hill on Monday, November 11, 2024, demanding answers from NEC leadership, spearheaded by Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, about the balance of US$8 million of US$53 million allocated for the 2023 electoral process.

Over hundreds of aggrieved NEC workers held placards while chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Chairperson Davidetta Browne--Lansanah for what they term unfairness, corruption, and lack of accountability.

The protesters demanded, "Davidetta go; Davidetta go; we tired. "Staffers' insurance benefits must be paid, "they chanted.

Reading a petition, they accused Chairperson Browne-Lansanah of misappropriating funds from government coffers intended for their benefit.

In response, the NEC Boss reiterated that the remaining funds have been returned to government coffers, as is constitutionally required of public entities.

The dispute over the remaining US$8 Million at the NEC has sent shock waves through the Commission, with Chairperson Browne-Lansanah and her Co-Chair at loggerheads.

The NEC Boss explained that the money was declared to the government after the elections in accordance with the Public Financial Management (PFM) law.

However, Co-Chairperson P. Teplah Reeves argues that the remaining funds should be used to address pressing issues at the Commission instead.

