Nigeria: The Nigerian Priest Emmanuel Azubuike Is Free

Abuja — The Nigerian priest Emmanuel Azubuike, kidnapped on November 5 (see Fides, 6/11/2024), is free. According to the Diocese of Okigwe, Father Azubuike was "released in the early hours of November 11". Father Azubuike, parish priest of St. Theresa's Church in Obollo in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, in southern Nigeria, was kidnapped on November 5 while he was returning to his parish. In recent days, Father Thomas Oyode, the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School in Agenegabode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, who was kidnapped on October 27, was also released (see Fides, 29/10/2024 and 7/11/2024).