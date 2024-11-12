Nigeria: Golf - 5th CIO's N35m Purse Draws Record Entry for a Nigerian Championship

The 5th CIO Golf Championship billed for this week at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has set a new entry record for a professional golf event in the country with 14 African countries and a European entry confirmed.

Speaking on the event billed which teed off yesterday with Kids and Youth Day, Chief Ikenna Okafor said that the goal of the Championship from the outset was to prove that Nigeria's professional golf potential is gradually being realised.

"This week is a special week for Nigeria golf as we have positioned championship game as an instrument to market Nigeria's potential both as a golfing and a hospitality haven to the rest of Africa and the world," Chief Okafor noted.

The Professional Golfers' of Nigeria has also confirmed 13 African countries' entries for the event and a European entry who would be joining the Nigerian field to slug it out in the chase for the 30 spots that will share the winning purse.

Some of the players and countries that have signed on to be part of the professional round that starts on Thursday, November 14th include: Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya), Ronald Ruguayo (Uganda), Richard Kouakou (Ivory Coast), Greg Snow (England), Bulabula Michael (Cameroon), Luwis Abaga (Equatorial Guinea)Prince Agyiri (Ghana), Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya), Jean-Romaric (Ivory Coast), OOKO Erick Oburu (Tanzania), Deo Akope (Uganda), Mutahi Kibugu (Kenya), C j Wangai (Kenya) Presly Nji (Cameroon), Kossivi Aguavon (Togo), Brice Moukagni(Gabon), Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe), Aloys NSabimana (Rwanda) Samuel Njoroge(Kenya), Sydney Wemba (Zambia), Dismas Indiza (Kenya), Jastas Madoya (Kenya) and Lamin Touray (Gambia).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gift Willy, the defending Champion of the event said he has had great exposure in playing a number of Tours across Africa this year courtesy of his win of the 4th CIO Championship, and he is prepared to defend the title.

"The CIO title means a lot to me, and it has equally done a lot to my golf career. I must play well and as a show of gratitude for the support I received from winning the event. We have a great field this year and I am prepared for the title defence."

Ikenna, who also doubles as Chairman of the host club's management committee, said the course is in great shape to host an international event that the CIO Championship has evolved into.

"We believe beyond the prize money, the quality of Python Golf facility is that some of the international players had tasted in previous editions. It is part of the attraction they come here and we shall make sure professional golf and the local talents that this event is designed to elevate is being supported.