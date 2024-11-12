Nigeria: NPFL - Ikorodu City, Bayelsa Utd Win Away At Rivers Utd, Katsina

The ongoing Nigeria Premier Professional League (NPFL) has continued to throw up interesting results following away wins recorded by two struggling teams, Ikorodu City and Bayelsa United against their respective opponents.

It was Bayelsa United's lone goal win against former Champions, Rivers United handled by Finidi George that was the biggest result of the weekend.

The victory for Bayelsa means the Pride of Rivers have lost two matches consecutively after the 0-3 bashing they received in Lagos last week against Ikorodu City.

As early as the seventh minute, Bayelsa snatched the vital win to ensure that Rivers United remained in the second spot on 21 points from 11 matches.

Elsewhere, resurgent Ikorodu City continued their impressive run after a poor start to their campaign in the Nigerian topflight as they snatched a 2-1 win away at Katsina United.

After conceding an early goal via Moses Effiong in the 22nd minute, the Ikorodu Oga Boys bounced back with an equaliser from Emmanuel Solomon on the dot of half-time.

With the match heading for a like draw, the away side scored the winner deep into the match when Solomon stood tall and scored the second goal that gave his side two consecutive wins.

The result lifted the Ikorodu City side away from the relegation zone and now occupy 12th position on 14 points on the NPFL standings.

Elsewhere in Aba, former champions, Enyimba and Remo Stars of Ikenne played a goalless draw.

The result did not alter their respective positions on the log as Remo Stars are still at the summit on 22 points with Enyimba in third position on 19 points.

Heartland FC maintained their current form with a lone-goal win at home against Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Christian Molokwu grabbed the winner in the 8th minute to bring more respite to Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his crew. Heartland are now out of relegation zone as they occupy the ninth position on the log on 15 points.

It was another away victory for Kwara United who defeated Nasarawa by a lone goal scored by Emmanuel Ogbole in the final minute of the first half.

The Afonja Warriors had to endure with a man down in the final quarter of the match following a second yellow received by Victor Adeoye in the 71st minute.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes compounded the woes of Akwa United with another defeat by a lone goal scored in the 48th minute by Papa Daniel.

The result, lifted the winning side into fourth position on the log with 17 points while former champions, Akwa United are now rooted at the bottom of the table with just nine points.

Defending champions, Enugu Rangers secured a goalless outing against the host, Plateau United.

Rangers failed to take advantage of the host's one-man down all through the second half after John Amah received a straight red and the result leaves the Red Antelopes in the sixth position at 16 points while Plateau United are in eighth position with 15 points.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars walloped visiting El-Kanemi by three goals to nil. Samuel Ayanrinde opened the score in the 27th minute and Abubakar Ibrahim Aliyu doubled the lead for the host 10 minutes later and Adams Mustapha got the third goal in the 61st minute.

The win pushed the Oluyole Warriors out of relegation and are now occupying 10th position with 15 points while El Kanemi have dropped to 7th position on 16 points.

In earlier fixtures on Saturday, Bendel Insurance lost 1-0 at home to Kano Pillars just as Lobi Stars defeated Abia Warriors 3-1.

Results

NPFL

Enyimba 0-0 Remo Stars

Shooting 3-0 El Kanemi

Katsina 1-2 Ikorodu City

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine

Nasarawa 0-1 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 Akwa Utd

Plateau Utd 0-0 Rangers

Rivers Utd 0-1 Bayelsa

B'Insurance 0-1 K'Pillars

Lobi Stars 3-1 Abia Warriors

Premier league

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester

N'Forest 1-3 Newcastle

Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal