Nigeria: Access Bank Partners With Rean to Drive Renewable Energy Initiatives

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank and the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), have reaffirmed their dedication to advancing renewable energy solutions in Nigeria.

Their collaboration took center stage at the Renewable Energy Conference 2024, where the theme, "Unlocking Affordable Energy for All," highlighted the urgency of addressing energy challenges in the country.

The partnership underscores both organisations' commitment to promoting sustainable energy practices and facilitating broader access to renewable energy. At the conference, discussions focused on how to unlock affordable energy solutions that can drive economic growth while contributing to environmental sustainability.

President of Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), Ayo Ademilua, while speaking on the collaboration between REAN and Access Bank, said the association is honoured to have the bank as a partner in the quest to promote renewable agenda.

He said, "We are glad that Access Bank is in this with us. The kind of renewed drive demonstrated by Access bank in the recent few weeks concerning our industry is very encouraging. I had a chat with a team that is here about a few minutes ago, letting them understand that we are willing to support and collaborate with them and I believe that with the collaborations with us, guiding and helping in the way, I see that they have the drive and the willingness to support and to drive clean energy access. So, I believe that they will put actions behind those words."

Speaking, Executive Director, Risk Management, Access Bank, Gregory Jobome, said the bank sees the REAN Annual General Meeting as a unique one, while the theme of the meeting speaks directly to a core challenge faced in Nigeria and, indeed, across Africa.

He said, "At Access Bank, we recognize that energy is not only the backbone of economic development but a fundamental need that touches every aspect of life. Our commitment to supporting renewable energy initiatives stems from the belief that affordable and sustainable energy is essential for a brighter, more inclusive future for all Nigerians."