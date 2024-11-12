Ethiopia/Nigeria: CAF Women's Champions League - Dominant Edo Queens Crush Ethiopia's CBE FC to Take Command of Group B

11 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

*Defending championsSundowns Ladies stunned by Egypt's FC Masar

Nigeria's representative in the CAF Women's Champions League, Edo Queens FC of Benin City kickoff their campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia FC yesterday evening inside the imposing Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

The WAFU B champions were fired into the top of Group B on maximum three points scored by Emem Essien, Folashade Ijamilusi and Chukwuamaka Osigwe in their debut outing in the continental tournament.

The Moses Aduku coached youthful ladies wasted no time in getting off their mark, pressing numbers forward and forcing errors of the CBE defence.

Their efforts were duly rewarded as early as the fifth minute when the speedy Ijamilusi's brilliant run concluded with a well taken cross that found a well-positioned Essien who showed composure in bringing it down to fire her side into the lead.

CBE tried getting back into the game, but Queens' high pressing kept them at bay.

Coming back from the recess, the Nigerians extended their lead with Ijamilusi doubling the lead after good combination play between her and Esther Moses in the box. Ijamilusi sent the ball into the roof of the net in the 54th minute.

With the match comfortably in their control, Edo Queens continued enjoying a lion's share of possession, with CBE hardly troubling their defence.

The match was eventually put beyond reach for the Ethiopians in the 80th minute when 17-year-old substitute, Chukwuamaka Osigwe controlled a ball from Esther Moses to unleash a left-footed strike that left the keeper with no chance.

The commanding win sees Edo Queens on top of Group B but on same three points with FC Masar who shocked reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 1-0 earlier on in the day.

