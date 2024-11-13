Nigeria Stands for Two-State Solution to Israel-Palestine Conflict

It is with a profound sense of duty that I stand before you today as we work to end the Palestinian conflict and realise the two-state solution. This aim is as essential as it is urgent.

The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives. As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict.

It is not enough to issue empty condemnations. The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long. No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives.

In a rules-based international order, States have the right of self- defence. But self defence must take proportionality into account, in line with global legal, diplomatic - and moral - frameworks. An entire civilian population, their dreams and futures, cannot be dismissed as collateral.

Humanitarian aid is not a privilege -- it is a basic human right. No individual, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, should be denied access to the aid in times of crisis. We must also ensure that humanitarian workers on the frontlines are safe to carry out their mission in Gaza.

The two-state solution stands as a beacon of hope, representing the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination and peace. It is not just a diplomatic article of faith; it is a vision grounded in the principles of equality and mutual recognition.

Achieving this vision requires a commitment to dialogue and respect for history. We all know this conflict did not begin on October 7th 2023. It can only be resolved through principled compromise, based on appreciation of the proper context.

This conflict, in the cradle of history, is so visceral that the ripples of division spread far and quickly. The corrosive impact of the images of endless violence, repeated on a billion smart phones around the world is huge. We need to find new pathways to peace, without delay.

Nigeria has always championed the cause of peace and cooperation among nations. Our own experiences, domestically and regionally, have taught us that identity politics are no substitute for respecting the nuances of diversity.

The path to reconciliation may be fraught with challenges, but it is through honest conversation that we can foster understanding. The international community has the opportunity to bring to bear new thinking on this most relentless challenge. It is our duty to engage in this dialogue with sincerity and resolve, recognising the complexities that each side faces.

Let us not forget the human cost of this conflict. We must prioritise the voices of the families torn apart, the children who grow up in fear, and the communities that long for stability. It is our responsibility to advocate for their rights and build a future where their dreams are no longer stifled by nightmares.

I call upon all of us to come together in solidarity, to stand firm in our resolve, and to work towards peaceful coexistence, free from fear and violence. Together, we can turn the vision of a two-state solution into reality, one that embodies the promise of a better tomorrow for all.

Finally, Nigeria calls for the creation of a dedicated Secretariat comprised of selected Heads of Government (or their senior representatives) to travel globally, canvass support, oversee the implementation of the Summit's resolutions and provide regular reports to the joint OIC-Arab leadership until permanent peace is achieved.

* Above are Excerpts from President Tinubu's statement at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary