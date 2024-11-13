Liberia: Police Probe Statutory Supt, Paramount Chief, Others for Murder in Nimba

-- Four, suspected of witchcraft activities, reportedly die at the hands of local authorities

The Liberia National Police, Nimba County Detachment, is investigating the deaths of four individuals in Kwedin Town, Yarwin-Mehnsonnon Statutory District, Lower Nimba County, suspected of witchcraft.

The Crime Services Department (CSD) of the Police has charged several individuals, including a witch doctor, the principal of Kwedin Public School, the General Town Chief, and others, with various offenses such as torture, criminal conspiracy, negligent homicide, and harassment, in connection with the deaths.

CSD Commander Emmanuel Gruaseah named those charged as Robert Geleh, Paramount Chief of the district; Gweh Conte Jen, a 60-year-old Ivorian witch doctor; Amos Y .Pilkawo, Principal of Kwedin Public School; as well as Manson Paye, General Town Chief, among others.

Early this month, four persons allegedly died from torture in Kwedin, Lower Nimba County for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The incident involved administering an oath that allegedly led to the deaths of the individuals who were suspected of witchcraft. Local authorities, including the statutory superintendent and paramount chief, are under scrutiny for not intervening to prevent the oath-taking ceremony.

The police indicated that Jackson and Geleh, as top local leaders, did nothing to prevent the trial by ordeal incidents.

"Under their watchful eyes they did not take any action to stop the oath from taking place," the CSD Commander told reporters. "The principal was the one documenting every activity, the zone chief was notified through a writing letter, seeking his permission of the oath."

He added, "17 persons took the first oath, one died and 24 persons took the second oath and three died, making a total of 4 persons altogether."

The police investigation revealed fresh graves in Kwedin believed to be of the deceased persons. Concerns arose among citizens due to the alleged administration of trial by ordeal, also known as sassywood, practices prohibited by the government.

The arrival of the Ivorian witch doctor in the district captured the interest of many residents who believe that their life circumstances are influenced by witchcraft. Some community members associate the delay in development projects and the rise of illnesses such as measles, whooping cough, and meningitis with the activities of witches and wizards.

In Yarwin-Mehnsonnon, where the oath-taking resulted in the deaths of the four individuals suspected of witchcraft, certain citizens link the occurrence of epilepsy within the district, particularly in Zekepa, to witchcraft practices.

The involvement of an Ivorian witch doctor raised suspicions and prompted investigations into the matter. Five individuals, including the witch doctor, the principal, the zone chief, the statutory superintendent, and the paramount chief, are awaiting court trial.

The oath-taking incidents in Dahnplay in Buuyao Administrative District were also highlighted, where alleged witchcraft practitioners confess and undergo oaths at a shrine. The police are looking into additional incidents involving the witch doctor.

It was noted that the accused witch doctor was licensed as a herbalist by the Liberian government, not as a witch doctor. Investigations are ongoing into additional incidents involving the witch doctor in another community near Sanniquellie.