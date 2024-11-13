Nigeria: Meningitis Killed 361 Across 24 States in One Year - NCDC

A total of 361 persons across 24 states died from Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) between 2023 and 2024, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has said.

Director General of the agency, Dr Jide Idris, stated this Tuesday while giving an update on the Lassa fever and meningitis outbreaks in the country.

He said the deaths were recorded across 174 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 24 states including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

He stated that between 2023 and 2024, Nigeria also recorded recorded 4, 915 suspected cases and 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) occurs when there is an acute inflammation of the covering of the brain and the spinal cord. The inflammation can be caused by infection with any of the following organisms - bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. Injuries and certain drugs can also cause such inflammation.

The NCDC DG said CSM is an epidemic-prone disease with cases reported all year round in Nigeria, adding that however, weather conditions like the dry season that comes with dust, winds, cold nights, and frequent upper respiratory tract infections increase the risk of infection, especially with crowding and poor ventilation.

He said the highest burden of CSM in Nigeria occurs in the "Meningitis Belt" which includes all 19 states in the Northern region, the FCT, and some southern states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Dr Idris said a total of 2, 281, 750 doses of meningitis vaccines (Men5CV- ACWYX) have been administered in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa and covering 134 wards in the 13 LGAs.

He said the campaign targeted individuals aged 1-29 years, comprising 70% of the population.

He said, "Despite significant progress in surveillance, diagnostic capacity, and vaccination over the last few years, CSM remains a priority disease and ever-present public health threat in Nigeria with annual outbreaks in high-burden states that present a challenge for people, health systems, economies, and communities."