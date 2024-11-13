Nigeria: Feud Escalates As Mr P Leaks Audio in Dispute With Paul Over New Song 'Winning'

"Later, Jude will come and lie to the public that he has had nothing to do with Psquare for eight years, but he makes phone calls and writes letters to ensure my WINNING is taken down from all platforms".

The ongoing rift between Peter and Paul Okoye, former members of the disbanded group the Psquare, shows no sign of ending.

On Tuesday, Peter, aka Mr P, released an audio tape in response to the dispute over the ownership of his latest song, Winning.

On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported the controversy began when Peter announced the release of Winning on streaming platforms and shared that the music video, directed by Vampire Craze, would soon follow.

Shortly after, Paul, also known as Rudeboy, took to Instagram to claim ownership of the track, alleging it was one of six songs he submitted for a Psquare album in 2021 when the duo briefly reconciled.

Rudeboy alleged that Mr P went behind his back to re-sing 'Winning' word for word. He noted that he had planned to include the song on his album next June.

Audio evidence

On Tuesday, Peter released an audio recording on his Instagram page with a caption addressing the conflict:

"Call us names, call us childish; it is fine... I understand, but if anyone says anything false about me, and I have evidence, I have a right to defend myself. Let's stay WINNING. You claimed you wrote the song but didn't know any @calypso60music. Then how come @calypso60music and I now tell you what to sing?" And you still dare to call me "Oloriburuku".

In the leaked audio tape, Peter is heard discussing the song's details with another individual, identified as calypso60music, while Paul is given directions on how to sing certain parts of the track.

Mr P further alleged that Paul and their older brother, Jude, are taking legal action to remove the song from all streaming platforms.

He added, "Just for the record, guys! Jude and Paul wrote through a lawyer and are doing everything possible to remove the song from all music platforms. But I will fight till the end.

"Later, Jude will come and lie to the public that he has had nothing to do with Psquare for 8 years, but he makes phone calls and writes letters to ensure my WINNING is taken down from all platforms. SMH

With my full chest! @calypso60music and I wrote "WINNING," he added

The twin brothers parted ways in 2017 after a four-year feud filled with public controversies that divided colleagues and fans. Though they reconciled in 2021, their relationship has taken another turn. This latest fallout between the 42-year-old singers, who began their music career in 1999, comes two years after their much-celebrated reunion.