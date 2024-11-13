Nigeria: NCDC Alerts Nigerians Ahead of Lassa Fever, Meningitis Peak Season

NCDC DG said healthcare workers play critical roles in preventing and managing Lassa fever and other diseases and urged them to always practice standard infection prevention and control measures.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory warning of the impending peak season for Lassa fever and cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), sparking concerns over potential outbreaks across the country.

The Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, issued this warning during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Idris stated that the peak season, which typically occurs between December and June, poses significant health risks, particularly in regions with poor sanitation, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and vulnerable populations.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is a severe and highly contagious viral disease characterised by hemorrhagic symptoms, primarily caused by the Lassa virus.

This virus is naturally hosted by the multimammate rat, commonly referred to as the African rat, which serves as its primary reservoir. Additionally, other rodent species can also harbour and transmit the virus.

The DG said this year, Nigeria has recorded more cases of Lassa fever when compared to previous years.

He said: "In 2022, Nigeria reported 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 LGAs. In 2023, 28 states and 114 LGAs reported 9,155 suspected cases; 1,270 confirmed cases, and 227 deaths. As of 13 October, 2024, 8,569 suspected cases, 1,035 confirmed cases, and 174 deaths have been reported across 28 states and 129 LGAs."

Meningitis

Speaking on Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), the DG said it is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord's protective layers adding that this inflammation can be triggered by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, as well as injuries and certain medications.

According to him, in Nigeria, CSM cases are reported throughout the year, but the risk of infection surges during the dry season. Factors such as dust, strong winds, cold nights, and increased upper respiratory tract infections, combined with overcrowding and poor ventilation, contribute to the heightened risk of transmission.

He noted that the northern part of the country is mostly affected.

He said: "The highest burden of CSM in Nigeria occurs in the "Meningitis Belt" which includes all 19 states in the Northern region, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and some southern states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

"In 2023/2024, Nigeria recorded 4,915 suspected and 380 confirmed cases with 361 deaths across 174 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 24 states including the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 2,281,750 doses of Men5CV- ACWYX were provided in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe covering 134 wards in the 13 LGAs. The campaign targeted individuals aged one -29 years, comprising 70 per cent of the population."

Call to action

The DG advised that people protect themselves and their communities from Lassa fever by maintaining a clean environment, adding that all holes in the house should be blocked to prevent rodents from entering.

He added that communities should establish dumping sites far from homes to reduce rodent infestation, stating that food items like rice, garri, beans, and corn should be stored in airtight containers.

Similarly, he said healthcare workers play a critical role in preventing and managing Lassa fever, and urged them to always practice standard infection prevention and control measures, including using gloves and personal protective equipment.

He said maintaining a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever in patients with febrile illness and reporting suspected cases to local disease surveillance and notification officers is key for prompt actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Precaution

Regarding precautionary measures against CSM, Mr Idris said people should receive the necessary meningitis vaccination, especially for young children, individuals living in overcrowded households, smokers, and those exposed to poor ventilation and indoor air pollution.

He added that maintaining good hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitisers is also important. He added that avoiding overcrowding in households, schools, dormitories, and communal settings is needed to reduce the risk of transmission.

Likewise, he noted that healthcare professionals are vital in controlling CSM outbreaks.

He also urged them to wear gloves and other personal protective equipment when handling patients or providing care and report suspected cases to local disease surveillance officers.