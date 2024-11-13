Nigeria: UK's Starmer, AfDB's Adesina At COP29 As New Climate Fund Launches

At COP29 in Azerbaijan, African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina stressed the transformative vision behind a newly launched Climate Investment Fund, set to list on the London Stock Exchange.

According to Adesina, the fund is expected to unleash the leveraging power of multilateral development institutions and raise tens of billions of dollars for Africa.

The fund's launch not only supports climate-resilient development on the continent but also reinforces London's growing role as a green finance centre.

Starmer and Adesina join a cadre of international leaders at COP29, hosted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The summit gathers key figures, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will all address climate and sustainability issues over the course of the event.

The summit's proceedings will highlight coordinated global efforts to meet pressing climate targets, with London's pivotal role in green investment underscored by this landmark fund initiative.