Nigeria: Channel Funds to Industrialisation, Not Palliatives, Anglican Primate Tells Govt

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Henry Ndukuba, an archbishop, has advised the Federal Government to channel the funds it spent on palliatives to build industries.

Mr Ndukuba who gave the advice at the opening of the 14th edition of 2024 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) on Tuesday in Abuja, said investing in industrialisation could create more employment.

The conference with the theme "Peace be still', taking from the Gospel of Mark 4:35 - 41" is aimed at creating hope for the church and interceding for Nigeria as a country.

Mr Ndukuba told journalists on the sidelines of the event that revitalising moribund textiles and other industries, as well as establishing new ones across the six geo-political zones in the country, could reduce economic hardship.

The cleric commended the government for ensuring that the scope of intervention of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) expanded from building infrastructure to carrying out research programmes, innovation and industrialisation.

He added that translating such ideas to industrialisation could make more impacts in Nigeria.

"I was delighted to hear that TETFund is not only for building infrastructure at our higher institutions but also to encourage research, innovation and industrialisation.

"How this can be translated into industrialisation is the way to go.

"Our present situation cannot be solved by giving palliatives only, yes palliatives is just for immediate relief but there is the need to revive our industries, the textiles and others," he said.

The primate queried "do you know how many textiles have gone bankrupt in Kaduna State?.

"If we have five textiles functioning in the north, I am telling you that a great number of our youths would be employed to work both day and night."

Emphasising on the theme, the cleric expressed hope for the country, advising that Nigeria was passing through the storm as Jesus Christ and his disciples did while he stood up and calmed the heavy winds.

He further advised that Nigerians should not be anxious over the stormy situation, adding, God Almighty would see the country through its trials.

He said Jesus' calmness was significant and worthy of emulation as he was not anxious or panicky, he rather demonstrated a peace that transcends circumstances and foreshadows the peace he would soon bring to the raging waters.

"I want to tell you that most Nigerians are worried, they are anxious, they are in fear of their own lives, they are not even sure of where the next food will come from.

"And it's in this situation as we are facing a storm and none of us has the solution, it is in such a situation that the word of God is coming to us," he said.

Also speaking, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, lauded the Anglican Church for its continued role in fostering unity, faith and hope within the Christian community in Nigeria.

Represented by a reverend, Princewill Ireoba, Mr Okoh explained that the conference theme came at the right time to raise the hope of God's people especially as Nigeria is faced with numerous challenges.

"Peace be still resonates deeply with us as Christians facing the storms of our time.

"We live in times of profound challenges politically, economically and socially that test our resilience and faith.

"Yet, it is in such storms that the Lord calls us to remember His sovereignty, to trust in His words and to know that His peace surpasses all understanding.

"Just as Jesus calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee, so He stands ready to calm the storms in our lives, in our nation and in the hearts of all who seek Him. It shall be well," he said.