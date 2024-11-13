Nigeria: UBA Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

UBA also announced the retirement of Owanari Duke, who has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director since 2012.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced the appointment of Henrietta Ugboh as an independent non-executive director, effective from 31 October.

A disclosure signed by the company's secretary, Bili Odum, and filed with the NGX on Tuesday, stated that her appointment received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria on 8 November.

With over three decades of experience in the banking sector, Mrs Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from the ESUT Business School.

She is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Her expertise spans commercial banking, credit, and risk management, areas in which UBA aims to further consolidate its market position.

Mrs Ugboh is also a Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, underscoring her credentials and broad recognition in the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu expressed his confidence in Mrs Ugboh's ability to contribute strategically to the bank's board.

"Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh exemplifies the qualities of a seasoned banker and professional. Her extensive experience and strategic expertise in various aspects of banking will be invaluable as we continue our mission of building Africa's global bank," Mr Elumelu stated.

Mrs Duke's tenure, marked by leadership across multiple board committees, including governance, audit, and remuneration, earned her a reputation for commitment and significant contributions to UBA's governance structure.

The board extended its appreciation to Mrs Duke, noting her "distinguished leadership" and expressing best wishes for her future endeavours.