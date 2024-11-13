Nigeria: Tinubu Returns From Saudi Arabia

13 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8. 00 p.m. and was welcomed by members of his administration.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Abuja from an official trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he attended the Joint Arab-Islamic summit.

On hand to welcome the president were Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Others were the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Abdullahi Ganduje, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The president was accompanied on the trip by Yusuf Tuggar, minister of Foreign Affairs; NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Mohammed Idris, minister of Information and National Orientation.

Also on the president's entourage was Mohammed Mohammed, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.

(NAN)

