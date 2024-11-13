Liberia: 14,000 Customers, Less Than 5,000 Pay Water Bills, Says LWSC Boss Mo Ali

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has raised alarm over the low number of water consumers paying their bills, compared to the many who reportedly access public water without payment.

Mohammed Ali, Managing Director of LWSC, explained on the "OK Afternoon Show" that if more people paid for water services, the company could expand its operations and improve access for more Liberians.

"We've launched a massive disconnection exercise, starting today [Monday, February 11, 2024] around the Duport area. This will continue until we can collect at least 50 percent of our outstanding debt," Ali said. "From January to October alone, there's nearly one million U.S. dollars in uncollected debt. We have 14,000 customers, but fewer than 5,000 of them pay their bills." Ali added that the majority of non-paying customers deprive the company of necessary funds for maintenance, service extension, and other operational costs.

Despite being more than 20 years into post-war reconstruction, Liberia still struggles with rebuilding its infrastructure. The 14-year civil conflict left most facilities, including water management systems, in ruins. Efforts to rebuild are hampered by poverty and limited financial resources.

"We lack the funds to extend main pipes into communities," Ali continued. "While we understand that access to water is a fundamental human right, people need to pay for continued service. Water bills are affordable: an average household uses under 5,000 gallons per month, costing around US$10. A single individual pays about US$5, depending on usage."

Ali stressed that those disconnected for non-payment would have to pay to be reconnected. He noted that some communities use water without paying but are the first to complain when there's a disruption in supply.

He encouraged those interested in water service to visit LWSC's website at www.lwsc.gov.lr to download a registration form. Applicants must fill out the form, provide a photocopy of a valid ID, and visit the LWSC office with approximately US$200 for connection.

Ongoing Developments

On recent developments, Ali announced that LWSC has completed construction of a chlorine dosing unit, enabling the controlled application of chlorine to purify water. The company has switched to powder chlorine due to security concerns with liquid chlorine imports.

"The dosing unit will convert the powder into liquid, which we'll use in our water wells. It calculates the precise amount needed to disinfect any volume, even millions of gallons," Ali explained.

Additionally, Ali reported that a booster station has been reconstructed to ensure water supply through pipes to areas such as St. Paul Bridge on Bushrod Island and parts of central Monrovia via the Vai Town corridor.

"We now have a booster station at Caldwell Junction, which burned in 2021. Without it, water pressure drops by the time it reaches Duala. This facility, once operational, will restore water flow to St. Paul Bridge and surrounding areas," he said, adding that the project cost US$136,000, while the chlorine dosing unit was completed for US$82,000.

Expanding Water Supply Nationwide

While facing constraints, LWSC aims to extend its services to more parts of Liberia within the next three years. The corporation recently signed a contract to construct a water supply system in Bopolu City, modeled after existing setups in Kakata and Robertsport. This system will initially connect to government offices, hospitals, and other buildings, with options for residents to connect at their expense.

Ali mentioned Greenville in Sinoe, Pleebo in Maryland, and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh as cities slated to benefit from LWSC's first expansion phase, expected to run through 2026.

To support these efforts, Ali disclosed that US$60,000 has been secured through the Ministry of Finance for feasibility studies in the targeted counties, with hopes for favorable outcomes to advance the planned projects.

Ali urged those using LWSC services to pay their bills and connect legally to help support water supply expansion across Liberia.