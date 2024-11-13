Liberia: Woman, 41, Loses Hand in Accident At Arrow Alliance Group Wood Factory in Todee

A 41-year-old woman identified as Bendu Johnson lost one of her hands in an accident at the Arrow Alliance Group wood processing factory, a supplier and exporter of Hevea rubber wood.

Bendu, a single mother of three from Gwee Town in Todee, went to work on Tuesday to perform her usual duties, which she has done for over seven years. According to coworkers, she was reportedly cleaning the edges of a wood-processing machine when her hand became trapped in the machine's blade.

Around 9:30 a.m., Bendu's colleagues heard her screams as she struggled to free her hand, which was caught in the fast-moving blade, ultimately resulting in the loss of her hand. The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, and the factory management has been tight-lipped, denying journalists access to the scene.

Bendu was initially taken to Barkolleh Health Center but was later transferred to John F. Kennedy Hospital, where she is currently in intensive care.

The Liberian Investigator has learned that Bendu is one of several employees who have sustained injuries on the job, reportedly due to a lack of proper safety equipment and inadequate safety regulations.

Workers, speaking anonymously for fear of reprisal, reported that they face poor working conditions, including a daily wage of just US$3, which they claim is below the minimum wage.

Varney Passaway, the manager of Arrow Alliance Group, confirmed the incident and stated that the company would take full responsibility for Bendu's medical treatment. However, he suggested that Bendu had not followed safety protocols, which led to the accident.

"She didn't turn off the machine before putting her hand in to clean it, and that's how her hand got caught. The safety rules are clearly written, but she didn't follow them," Passaway stated.

Passaway added that after Bendu's recovery, the management would work with the Ministry of Labor to provide an appropriate compensation package for her injury. Despite Bendu's years of service, he clarified that she is a contractor, not a full-time employee of the company.