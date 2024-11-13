Liberia: U.S.$1.5M Project Launched to Enhance Political Governance, Accountability

In a collaborative effort to enhance democratic governance in Liberia, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) and Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, along with other civil society organizations, have launched a US$1.5 million project to strengthen political governance and accountability.

The initiative, backed by Irish Aid, is led by the CSO Governance Consortium, comprising CENTAL, Naymote, and the Center for Democratic Governance, and is set to run from September 2023 to August 2027.

The four-year initiative aims to bolster transparency and accountability across Liberia, focusing on Montserrado, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties.

Anderson Miamen, Executive Director of CENTRAL, highlighted the project's primary goals, which include increasing citizen demand for accountability, fostering public engagement in managing natural resources, and empowering citizen voices.

"This project seeks to empower citizens by fostering active dialogue between the government and local communities," Miamen noted. "We aim to strengthen participation in decision-making processes, particularly through the oversight of revenue sharing laws, ensuring equitable resource distribution."

With an ambitious target of reaching at least 10,000 citizens, the project emphasizes equal gender representation and outreach to marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities.

Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote, stressed the significance of localizing governance efforts. "Localization is taking root globally, from Sweden to Ireland, and we're eager to strengthen the capacity of local institutions here in Liberia," Jarwolo said, acknowledging the collaboration with stakeholders like the Ministry of Internal Affairs and media representatives.

The Irish government's support for the initiative underscores its commitment to Liberia's development. Irish Ambassador Gerard Considine praised the project, noting that accountable institutions and robust governance are essential for sustainable progress. "Institutions grounded in strong governance and adherence to the rule of law are vital for achieving transformative development that benefits those furthest behind," said Ambassador Considine, who also announced a strategic 2024-2028 plan to reinforce political and economic cooperation in Liberia.

The ambassador emphasized that the initiative would focus on key areas, including gender equality, food security, climate action, and governance enhancement. He also acknowledged the role of the European Union and other national integrity institutions in these efforts, stating, "Ireland recognizes the importance of partnering with civil society to strengthen accountability in governance."

The project aims to engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including youth, women, minority groups, community-based organizations (CBOs), and policymakers from institutions such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Governance Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ambassador Considine expressed optimism for the involvement of various government agencies, highlighting how inclusive governance can drive equitable resource distribution and improved public services for all Liberians.

In closing, Considine called for unity in advancing Liberia's development objectives, especially in alignment with the government's draft development strategy, Arrest for Inclusive Development. "We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals of transparent and accountable leadership," he said, reaffirming Ireland's commitment to Liberia's progress.