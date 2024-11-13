Liberia: Health Workers Want Salaries Classified

A group of Physician Assistants, Nurses, Pharmacists, and OR-Technicians, representing the Professional Health Workers Association of Liberia, has formally petitioned the Liberian Senate to include provisions in the 2025 National Budget for the implementation of the Reclassification Policy for Health Workers and the hiring of volunteer healthcare workers.

Benjamin Suamey, President of the Liberian Nursing Association, presented the petition to the Senate Standing Committee on Health. He emphasized that the current salaries for health workers do not adequately reflect their expanding responsibilities, skills, and crucial roles, particularly during public health emergencies.

"Despite our unwavering commitment to delivering essential healthcare services to the people of Liberia, our efforts have not been matched with fair compensation and appropriate classification," Suamey stated.

In his address, Suamey pointed out that the reclassification policy is not merely a matter of equity; it is vital for the retention and motivation of health workers. He noted that the disparities in salaries contribute to low morale, financial strain, and, in some instances, the migration of skilled professionals in search of better opportunities.

Suamey highlighted that health workers have attempted to voice their concerns through various channels, but their calls for reform have yet to result in meaningful action. As a result, they are urging the Legislature to ensure that the 2025 budget incorporates the reclassification policy and provisions for the employment of volunteer health workers serving in various facilities and communities nationwide.

He warned, "If our concerns are not addressed, we may have no choice but to take drastic measures, which would significantly disrupt healthcare delivery across Liberia. We are dedicated to our responsibilities and to the health of our nation, but we cannot continue under these inequitable conditions."

The healthcare workers also requested that the Senate Committee on Health invite them for discussions within five days to address their concerns and work towards a resolution that supports these committed professionals and ensures the ongoing provision of quality healthcare services in Liberia.

Upon receiving the petition, Senator Darbah Varpilah, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Senator from Grand Cape Mount County, expressed appreciation for the thoughtful presentation of the petition.

She pledged to bring the matter to her colleagues for discussion and action, underscoring the critical role healthcare providers' play in the lives of citizens and affirming that their welfare must be a priority.