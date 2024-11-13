Liberia: A Sign of Legitimacy?

While the members of the Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives and the Speaker J. Fonati Koffa group battle it out for legitimacy, power and control, the former seems to be having an edge--conducting its first official legislative business since the impasse began nearly a month ago as senior officials of government who were summoned by the group last week appeared on Tuesday.

The majority bloc successfully summoned three senior officials to appear before them to address allegations of bribery linked to efforts to remove Speaker Koffa from his position. They had previously advised the Executive and Judicial branches not to engage with Speaker Koffa, citing concerns about his legitimacy.

The officials, including Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler, and Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mo Ali, appeared despite a stern warning from Speaker Koffa last week, cautioning officials from the executive against appearing before the Majority Bloc.

The Majority Bloc has been pushing to render the Speaker powerless -- doing all they can to ensure that the embattled Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa, is subdued, and eventually relinquished power.

Against this backdrop, they, at their third session held in the Joint Chamber on Tuesday, November 5, instructed their Secretariat to formally inform the Senate, Executive, and Judiciary branches to refrain from engaging with Speaker Koffa and his allies. The aggrieved lawmakers, at that session, also summoned Minister Nyumalin to provide updates on the Local Government Law implementation, while Mo Ali and Tyler were called to address inquiries regarding an ongoing Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) investigation on alleged bribery related to the Speaker's removal.

The accused officials had been summoned to answer for allegations that funds from the Ministry of Transport and LWSC were funneled into a scheme designed to buy support for the removal of Speaker Koffa.

During the session, held amidst mounting public demands for transparency, each official vigorously refuted any allegations of misconduct.

Mo Ali, the Managing Director of LWSC, confidently addressed lawmakers, asserting that the bribery accusations were unfounded. He firmly denied claims of the Corporation offering US$150,000 in bribes to House Members, stating, "We adhere to strict financial controls," and emphasizing that no funds were misappropriated.

Ali offered to provide detailed financial records, including bank account histories, to support LWSC's innocence, advocating for a prompt and transparent investigation by the LACC.

Transport Minister Tyler also dismissed the charges as "false and misleading," affirming the Ministry's compliance with stringent financial management standards under the Public Financial Management (PFM) laws. He assured that the Ministry's financial operations undergo thorough audits, maintaining three separate accounts and receiving full support from the Ministry of Finance.

Tyler volunteered his communication records to the LACC, urging a public inquiry into the allegations.

"We urge the LACC to review all communication records," he said, "and we call for full transparency to clear our name."

Who Pepper Sprayed the Joint Chamber?

The Majority Bloc's Tuesday session did not go without glitches as the proceedings took an unexpected turn when an incident involving pepper spray disrupted the session.

Shortly after the officials began their testimonies, the chamber was filled with noxious fumes, causing coughing among lawmakers, journalists, and observers. The pepper spray was allegedly deployed by a group of individuals wearing red face caps, leading to chaos but this could not halt the session.

Security guards prevented the intruders from entering the chamber and sealed the doors to contain the situation. Despite their efforts, the pepper spray still entered the room through gaps beneath the door.

With lawmakers struggling to breathe and the room plunged into darkness after a power outage, the session persisted as legislators continued their questioning of government officials. The perpetrators of the attack remain unknown, raising concerns about the safety of legislative proceedings.

Exposure to pepper spray can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system, with immediate health impacts on those present. Symptoms such as eye pain, coughing, and throat irritation were reported, complicating the already tense situation.

The incident has added further complexity to the political environment. Calls for a transparent and public investigation have been made by both the Speaker's office and the Executive to address the claims.

Despite affirming their integrity and challenging their accusers to provide evidence, the accused officials are caught in a political drama that appears far from resolution.

The LACC's upcoming efforts to uncover the truth regarding these allegations will be closely watched. The Majority Bloc members are insistent on protecting their reputations through due process and evidence, with steps taken to provide Speaker J. Fonati Koffa with fair treatment.