West Africa: 'We Are Here to Seek Clarity'

A six-member ECOWAS delegation visiting Liberia yesterday concluded a consultative meeting with the leadership of the Liberian Senate, with the Speaker assuring Senators that the delegation was here to seek clarity, and facilitate mediation.

The delegation is in the country to mediate in the leadership crisis that has engulfed the House of Representatives almost a month now.

Briefing the leadership of the Senate, the head of delegation and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Memounatu Ibrahima extended warmest gratitude from the ECOWAS Parliament to the Liberian Senate for the hospitality accorded the delegation since it's arrival in the country.

The ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, who spoke through an interpreter, said the presence of the delegation in Liberia is predicated upon a mandate from the ECOWAS Parliamentary body and the ECOWAS Commission.

According to her, the delegation is in Liberia to seek clarity about the conflict in the House of Representatives and to mediate between the two groups for an amicable solution to the long standing crisis which is an overall objective of the delegation.

The impasse at the House of Representatives, which has been dragging on for nearly a month now, began on October 17 when a resolution, signed by the 47 lawmakers, called for Speaker Koffa's removal, claiming he no longer enjoys their confidence.

Though the number has since reduced to 43, the majority bloc lawmakers, who are accused of being bribed to embark on this course, accuse him of manipulating the House budget and using his position to further his personal business interests, which they argue undermines his leadership and the integrity of the legislative body.

Supporters of the Speaker counter that the move to oust him is driven by an audit he initiated, which is likely to expose significant financial misconduct implicating several high-ranking members of the Legislature -- possibly including himself.

They further allege that the 'majority bloc' is keen to prevent Speaker Koffa from presiding over the 2025 Budget hearing, which could potentially allow them to manipulate the budget.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker has vowed not to bow to old tactics or maneuvers that saw the removals of former Speakers. According to him, resigning or stepping down is not an option and that he will ensure the law is followed to the letter. By law, he can legally be removed by a resolution signed by 49 lawmakers -- constituting two-thirds of the House membership, the necessary number for impeachment.

While on their mediating visit here, the ECOWAS Parliament Speaker assured the Senate of her non-bias intervention and informed Senators that the ECOWAS interest in the matter is to ensure a stable governance process because according to her, ECOWAS is like a family, or the human body where when one part is affected the entire body is sick.

"We are here to seek clarity and facilitate mediation. ECOWAS is like a family or the body when one part is sick the entire body is sick. We are here with no favoritism. We are not here to teach but we are here to help solve the issues."

In a special welcome remark, Senate Pro-tempore, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, expressed gratitude to the delegation.

She informed the visiting delegation that although the Legislature is a bi-camera one with separate rules, what affects the House of Representatives also affects the Senate Chambers, as such there was a need for peace in the House of Representatives.

She said, the Liberian Senate also attaches similar interest in the resolution of the crises as evidenced by a recent mediation Committee set up by the Liberian Senate. She said she hopes that the committee will report on or before the end of this week.

Members of the ECOWAS parliament delegation include Deputy Barau J Jibrin, Hon Ballay G Tunkara, Nassirou Bako Arifan and Hon K. Bartin; all members of parliament from Togo, The Gambia, Benin, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

In attendance were Senators in Leadership positions which include; Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Member of Liberia Representatives to ECOWAS; Senator Alex Tyler, Member of the Liberian Representatives to ECOWAS; Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; Senator Nathaniel McGill, Chairman of the Senate committee on Education; and Senator Prince Moye, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget.

Others include; Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense and Security; Senator Dabah Varpilah Chair on the Senate committee on Health and Senator Thomas Yayah Nimely chairman of the Senate committee on Labor.