Liberia: Atty. Facia B. Harris Elected Secretary General of the Bong County Bar Association

Atty. Facia B. Harris, Legal Associate at Beyond Law Chambers and International Woman of Courage (2022 Awardee), was on Monday, 11th November 2024, elected as the Secretary General of the Bong County Bar Association, 9th Judicial Circuit, Republic of Liberia, a role she describes as esteemed, which represents not only a personal milestone in her career but also a significant opportunity to serve the legal community and uphold the values that define the profession.

The Bong County Bar Association is a local chapter of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA).

Atty. Facia B. Harris was elected alongside Cllr. Johnstone McGill - President-Elect, Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo I - Vice-President and Atty. Zinnah Sackie - Treasure and will serve for three years.

Atty. Facia B. Harris extends heartfelt appreciation to the Members of the Bong Bar, her legal colleagues, mentors, and everyone who supported her throughout the process.

"It is your trust and confidence that fuel my commitment to advocating for the interests of all members of the Bar and to enhancing access to justice for all. I am humbled to serve the Bar and people of Bong County".

As Secretary General, Atty. Harris commits to dedicated service that aims to foster a collaborative and inclusive environment where every voice is heard and valued and work with the leadership to help strengthen the Bar as an institution within the legal and local communities.

The role of the Secretary General is pivotal within the Bong Bar Association as it entails a combination of administrative, leadership, and advocacy responsibilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Secretary General, Atty. Facia B. Harris will act as a central figure in the governance of the Bar, guiding discussions, fostering collaboration among members, and ensuring that the association's objectives are met, and provides oversight of various committees, ensuring they operate effectively and report findings or recommendations to the broader membership.

Atty. Harris believes that the collective efforts of the leadership and members will strengthen the Bong County Bar, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that justice is accessible to everyone. She is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and eager to engage with all stakeholders in our pursuit of the Bong Bar goals.

Facia brings years of leadership and experience as an experienced Journalist, activist, and advocate for social justice, change, and Human/Women's Rights. As an activist through partnerships and collaboration, he has worked on different advocacy and influencing activities and served in key leadership positions within different institutions both in Liberia, on the Continent, and abroad.