Zimbabwe: Kadewere Avails Self for Injury Assessment

Tino Kadewere made himself available for assessment by the Zimbabwe Warriors team doctors after pulling out of the crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier against Kenya in Polokwane on Friday.

Zimbabwe need to avoid defeat in their match against Kenya to join Cameroon, who are already through from Group J, at the finals.

Defeat to Kenya will leave the Warriors needing to beat Cameroon in Yaounde next week.

As such, Warriors coach Michael Nees needed his strongest possible squad against Kenya to render the trip to Cameroon a dead rubber.

However, Kadewere suffered yet another injury after being included in the Warriors squad sparking social media suggestions that he was feigning the injury amid online attacks over his form.

It has since emerged that Kadewere offered to travel to South Africa and be assessed by the Warriors doctors and confirm the injury.

However, Nees is understood to have preferred Kadewere stay in France where there are better recovery facilities.

Initial reports suggest that Kadewere, who missed his Nantes match on Sunday, will be out for four weeks.

Tino's brother, Prosper said the proposed trip to South Africa was to allay fears that the injury was fake.

"He is a professional player who would never pass the opportunity to represent his country due to trivial reasons such as criticism from fans or concerns over his jersey number," said Prosper.

"He has availed himself for assessment. He has the nation at heart and is even surprised to see reports that he doesn't want to come.

"He was looking forward to being part of the games and had already bought the tickets to come.

The coach also wanted him to come but the committee suggested he stay.

"If he was faking the injury, he wouldn't have availed himself of assessment.

He remains determined to contribute to the Zimbabwe Warriors and prove his worth on the field.

"His willingness to undergo assessment by the team doctors exemplifies his eagerness to overcome his setbacks and showcase his talent for the benefit of the national team.

"Despite being sidelined for four weeks, Kadewere made it clear he will continue supporting his country serves as a testament."