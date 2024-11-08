Africa: Former France Youth International Youssouf Commits to Comoros Ahead of Vital Qualifiers

Former France youth international Zaydou Youssouf has committed his international future to Comoros after being named in their squad for next week's crucial TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 25-year-old Famalicão midfielder leads a list of five significant additions to Stefano Cusin's squad, as the Coelacanths chase qualification for TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Experienced forward El Fardou Ben Mohamed returns to the national team setup alongside Youssouf Mchangama, Ibroihim Youssouf and Younn Zahary as Cusin strengthens his 24-man squad.

Youssouf, who progressed through France's youth ranks, offers versatility across midfield and attack, with the ability to play as a defensive midfielder or on the right wing.

The Coelacanths face two decisive matches in their qualification campaign, meeting Gambia on 15 November before taking on Madagascar three days later.

Ben Mohamed, now playing for Serbian side Železničar Pančevo, is joined by established squad members including Faïz Selemani and Rafiki Saïd.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ben Salim Boina (SAS Épinal), Yannick Pandor (US Boulogne), Adel Anzimati-Aboudou (FC Martigues)

Defenders: Younn Zahary (Mezõkövesd-Zsóry), Ahmed Soilihi (Quevilly Rouen), Kassim M'dahoma (Aubagne FC), Warmed Omari (Olympique Lyonnais), Ismaël Boura (ESTAC Troyes), Akim Abdallah (Rodez AF), Mohamed Youssouf (AC Ajaccio), Saïd Bakari (Sparta Rotterdam)

Midfielders: Yakine Saïd Mmadi (Olympique de Marseille), Youssouf Mchangama (ESTAC Troyes), Yacine Bourhane (Esbjerg fB), Iyad Mohamed (Pau FC), Rayan Lutin (Amiens SC), Zaydou Youssouf (FC Famalicão)

Forwards: Rémy Vita (Amiens SC), Ibroihim Youssouf, Myziane Maolida (Al-Kholood SC), El Fardou Ben Mohamed (Železničar Pančevo), Faïz Selemani (Al-Riyadh FC), Rafiki Saïd Ahamada (ESTAC Troyes), Faïz Mattoir (Almere City FC)