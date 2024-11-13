Nigeria: WTO to Hold Special Meeting for Next DG Selection - Okonjo-Iweala

The World Trade Organization has announced it will hold a special meeting of its General Council to move forward with the selection process for the next Director-General.

In a statement issued by the Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, on Tuesday, it was announced that the meeting will take place on November 28-29, 2024.

"The first day of the General Council meeting would allow members to hear a presentation from DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, followed by a question-and-answer session, the Chair said. The second day could then provide an opportunity for members to take a decision on the appointment of the next Director-General," the statement partly reads.

Recall that the WTO on November 9 announced Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the only candidate for the role.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over in March 2021, has hinged her leadership on breathing new life into the sclerotic organisation..

Her current term ends in August 2025.

Director-generals are chosen by consensus from the entire 166-member WTO.