Nigeria: WTO to Hold Special Meeting for Next DG Selection - Okonjo-Iweala

13 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The World Trade Organization has announced it will hold a special meeting of its General Council to move forward with the selection process for the next Director-General.

In a statement issued by the Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, on Tuesday, it was announced that the meeting will take place on November 28-29, 2024.

"The first day of the General Council meeting would allow members to hear a presentation from DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, followed by a question-and-answer session, the Chair said. The second day could then provide an opportunity for members to take a decision on the appointment of the next Director-General," the statement partly reads.

Recall that the WTO on November 9 announced Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the only candidate for the role.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over in March 2021, has hinged her leadership on breathing new life into the sclerotic organisation..

Her current term ends in August 2025.

Director-generals are chosen by consensus from the entire 166-member WTO.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.