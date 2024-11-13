Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Son, Eight Other Children of Nigerian Politicians Embarking On Public Service

In Nigeria, the children of prominent politicians are increasingly stepping into governance, securing key roles at both state and national levels across the country.

Following his inauguration as Edo state governor on November 12 (Tuesday), Monday Okphebholo appointed Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, son of the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, as the Commissioner for Health-designate.

Here are the children of prominent Nigerian politicians, past and present, who have stepped into or moved on from public service.

Adams Oshiomhole is a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who served between 1999 and 2007. He was governor of Edo State between 2008 and 2016. He's a serving senator representing Edo North Senatorial District.

His son, Cryril, earned his bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and holds a Master's degree in Public Health, specialising in environmental health, toxicology, and disaster management. He was named Commissioner for Health-designate by Edo governor, Okpebholo, on November 12.

Olusegun Obasanjo and Iyabo Obasanjo

A prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari are the only individuals to have served as military heads of state and democratically elected presidents. Obasanjo first rose to power as a military ruler from 1976 to 1979 and later served as Nigeria's democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007.

Iyabo Obasanjo, a veterinarian, entered politics, following in her father's footsteps. She served as a senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011 and had previously held the position of Ogun State Commissioner for Health from 2003 to 2007.

Nasir El-Rufai and Mohammed Bello El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai has served as the director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, then as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007, and most recently as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

His son, Mohammed Bello, served as Senior Legislative Aide and Chief of Staff to Senator Uba Sani, who is now the Governor of Kaduna State, from 2019 to 2022. Mohammed is currently a lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Musiliu Obanikoro and Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro

Musiliu Babatunde Obanikoro, popularly known as "Koro," served as the Senator for Lagos Central from 2003 to 2007 and was later appointed as the High Commissioner to Ghana. In 2014, he briefly held the position of Minister of State for Defence.

Babajide Obanikoro is a former member of the House of Representatives, where he represented the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the 9th Assembly.

Ifeanyi Okowa and Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Ifeanyichukwu Arthur Okowa served as Governor of Delta State from May 2015 to May 2023. He was also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, running alongside Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate.

His daughter, Marilyn, began her public service journey in 2019 as a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Girl-Child Empowerment. In 2023, she was elected into the Delta State House of Assembly.

James Ibori and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

James Ibori is a former governor of Delta State and a prominent political leader, having served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

His daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, currently serves as a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Ethiope Federal Constituency.

David Mark and Blessing Onuh

David Mark, a retired Nigerian Army brigadier general, served as the 12th president of the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015 and was the Senator for Benue South Senatorial District from 1999 to 2019.

His daughter, Blessing Onuh, followed in his footsteps and is a lawmaker representing the Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives.

Adebayo Alao-Akala and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala

The late Adebayo Alao-Akala was governor of Oyo State from 2007 to 2011.

His son, Olamiju Alao-Akala, is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbomosho Federal Constituency and is the Chairman of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the 10th National Assembly.

Olusegun Osoba and Olumide Osoba

Osoba served as Governor of Ogun State twice: first from January 1992 to November 1993 and again from May 1999 to May 2003.

His son, Olumide Osoba, currently serves as the Federal Representative representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda constituency.