Malawi: MEC Resists Political Pressure and Commits to Transparent 2025 Polls

Amid rising political tensions, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected demands from four major political parties to overhaul its leadership and alter the electoral process, vowing instead to uphold its constitutional mandate and deliver a credible election in 2025.

On November 11, 2024, the MEC issued a resolute response to a joint statement from the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and UTM Party.

The parties collectively called for the resignation of MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, the termination of the commission's contract with election technology provider Smartmatic, a delay in voter registration, and a return to manual vote counting.

The parties argued that these changes were necessary due to issues with National Registration Bureau (NRB) machines and Election Management Devices (EMDs) during the First Phase of voter registration. Malfunctions with the equipment disrupted registration efforts, raising concerns about the reliability of the electoral process.

In its response, the MEC dismissed the demand for leadership changes and reaffirmed its partnership with Smartmatic, stating that it had previously addressed concerns about the company's role.

Despite calls for a delay in the second phase of voter registration, the MEC chose to proceed as scheduled, implementing contingency measures to address issues with NRB and EMD machines. These measures included providing alternative registration slips and optimising fuel supplies to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The MEC also refuted allegations that certain registration centres had remained closed for up to four days, citing daily reports that confirmed all centres were operational.

Chairperson Justice Mtalimanja underscored the MEC's commitment to transparency and independence, stating, "The Commission remains open to further dialogue to address any remaining issues." She concluded by reaffirming the commission's determination to carry out a "credible and constitutionally compliant general election in 2025."

By resisting political pressure, the MEC has demonstrated its commitment to Malawi's constitutional framework and the integrity of the 2025 election.