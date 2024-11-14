Malawi: Working Together to Support Electoral Integrity in Malawi

analysis

A multi-stakeholder dialogue to reflect on and draw lessons from past elections to improve the 2025 electoral process

On 16 September 2025, Malawi will hold her 6th general election since the re-introduction of multiparty democracy. This is a significant milestone in this country's efforts to deepen and consolidate democratic governance, given the centrality of elections to democracy. Elections provide a direct, structured method for citizens to choose their leaders and express their collective will. At their core, elections ensure that political power derives from the consent of the governed, making them vital to the legitimacy of democratic systems. Thus, the upcoming elections are therefore more than just a ritual. These elections will give voice to the political will of Malawians and hence constitute a fundamental bedrock in Malawi's constitutional democracy in which "The authority to exercise the power of State is conditional upon the sustained trust of the people of Malawi and that trust can only be maintained through open, accountable and transparent Government and informed democratic choice" (Constitution of Republic of Malawi, Sec.12(iii)).

As Malawi approaches the 2025 general elections, it is crucial to draw lessons from previous electoral experiences to enhance the integrity and credibility of these elections. Building on the best practices, success and lessons from past elections, this workshop aims to bring together a broad range of electoral stakeholders--including relevant government agencies, political parties, civil society organisations, the electoral management body as well as development partners to reflect on the lessons that can be drawn from past elections and which-if taken into account- can contribute to the success and credibility of the 2025 electoral process.

The discussions at this multi-stakeholder dialogue will largely be informed by key lessons, best practices and recommendations drawn from international and domestic election observation mission reports as well as other available assessments of the recent elections that have been held in Malawi and the region. Through this one and half day reflection, we seek to realise the following specific objectives:

Analyze Electoral Integrity Challenges: To identify recurring issues that have compromised electoral integrity in the past and reflect on what can be done differently to proactively manage or respond to such issues to improve the 2025 electoral process. Identify best practices: To Identify and reflect on best practices and successes from previous elections to improve the upcoming elections further Enhance Stakeholder Collaboration: To foster greater cooperation and a sense of shared responsibility among key electoral stakeholders in ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of the 2025 electoral process.

Democracy Works Foundation has organised this dialogue session within its USAID-Southern Africa-funded regional programme: Political Parties and Elections Support (PPES). This is a five-year (November 2023-October 2028)- regional initiative that presently covers Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Malawi. The overall goal of this programme is to support a trend toward representative multiparty systems, ensuring that political parties are responsive to citizens while providing targeted assistance to promote electoral integrity.