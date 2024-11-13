Ghana: Health Ministry Launches National Strategy for Sickle Cell Disease, Vaccine Policy

To advance the treatment of sickle cell disease in the country, the Ministry of Health has launched the National Sickle Cell Disease Strategy for 2024 to 2028, along with a National Vaccine Policy in Accra.

This initiative aims to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease by strengthening preventive and therapeutic services and promoting community education to address stigma and discrimination.

Dr Darius Osei, an advisor to the Health Minister, emphasised the burden of sickle cell disease on the vulnerable in the country, particularly children under five, adolescents and pregnant women.

"These groups, face higher risks of complications associated with the disease, contributing to increased morbidity and mortality rates," he said.

He stated that Ghana is the first country in Africa to offer a global standard of care for individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD), including hydroxyurea, folic acid, and penicillin under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"The government, with support from development partners, covers the cost of pneumococcal vaccines for children under five as part of the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI), which is particularly important for children with sickle cell," he added.

According to him, the National Vaccine Policy envisions Ghana achieving "vaccine self-reliance" by establishing the country as a leading centre for vaccine development and manufacturing in the Sub-Saharan region.

He stated that in Ghana, children under five are highly vulnerable to diseases like measles, yellow fever, and polio. At the same time, one in four Ghanaians carry a gene associated with sickle cell disease, indicating its high prevalence.

On his part, the Director for Technical Coordination at the Ministry, Dr Hafez Adams Taher, disclosed that the ministry with support from stakeholders has developed the document to improve treatment for sickle cell disease and protect children from preventable diseases.

He stated that the plan highlights the Ministry's dedication to enhancing healthcare for at-risk people.

"We envision that by 2030, Ghana will be able to produce its vaccines for use in the country and the sub-region," he added.

The CEO of the National Vaccine Institute, Prof. William Ampofo, indicated that the institute was collaborating closely with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to establish a framework ensuring that all vaccines produced in Ghana are rigorously tested and approved.

According to him, the institute will also support two local manufacturers, including DEK Vaccine, in building their capacity to produce vaccines.

He expressed excitement that several measures outlined in the vaccine policy are now being actively implemented.