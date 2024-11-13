Nigeria: Immigration Raises Alarm Over Increasing Irregular Migrants Entering Nigeria

The Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Martins Moye, has raised alarm over the rising number of irregular migrants entering Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2024 Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) enlightenment campaign against irregular migration in Benin City, Edo State, themed "Say No to Migrant Smuggling. If You Must Migrate, Migrate Safely, Orderly, and Regularly," Moye emphasized the urgency of the campaign given the increasing numbers of irregular migrants.

During the three-day sensitization program, which took NIS officers to the palace of the Enogie (Duke) of Eyaen, as well as markets, motor parks, and main streets, Moye underscored the need for public awareness to curb irregular migration.

Assistant Controller of Immigration David Amanahu, a facilitator from NIS headquarters in Abuja, highlighted Edo State's historical role in irregular migration. He shared, however, that due to recent efforts by the Edo State Command, the state has improved in the national ranking on irregular migration.

"The positive news is that Edo State is no longer ranked number one in irregular migration. Credit goes to the dedicated team in Edo who worked tirelessly to improve the situation," Amanahu stated.

Delivering a message from the Controller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, Amanahu noted, "The Controller-General's message is clear: the NIS is now more focused than ever on border management and migration issues."

Another facilitator, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration Woshak Danladi, outlined the severe dangers of irregular migration. "Irregular migration can cost you your freedom, and in some cases, even your life.

There's a risk of organ harvesting, human rights abuses, and many more dangers," he warned, urging officers to actively educate the public on these risks.