Nigeria: NNPC, Partners Boost Cancer Fight With Mammography Centre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), along with its partners - TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, SAPETRO, CNOOC, and PRIME 130 - has inaugurated a cutting-edge mammography centre at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The centre, which is the second, it said, is part of a strategic push by the firm to improve access to early cancer detection and treatment to tackle the high mortality rate in Nigeria.

A statement by the company said one mammography centre had earlier been commissioned at Garkida General Hospital, Gombi Local Government Area, Adamawa - along with the series of free cancer screening programmes by the NNPC Foundation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, who was represented by the Head Business Services, Mr. Sani Kabo, said the mammography centre was a symbol of NNPC's commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in Nigeria.

"It is our hope that under the stewardship of the state government, this facility will become a beacon of comfort and a critical resource for timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer," he said.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, who was represented by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mrs. Tonye Osifo, said TotalEnergies was committed to addressing healthcare challenges through strategic partnerships.

"This mammography centre is among 84 infrastructural projects TotalEnergies has delivered since 2016. It signifies our active role in the global fight against cancer and reflects our alignment with the #WorkingWithCancer initiative, which supports recovery and retention for individuals affected by cancer," Bouyer stated.