Nigeria: Angola Plans More Multi-Year Oil, Gas Licence Rounds

12 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Angola intends to replicate its maiden multi-year licensing round for oil and gas acreage from 2026, a senior government energy official said, as the country looks to boost production and investment.

The first multi-year auction for 50 onshore and offshore blocks was for 2019-2025, as Angola strives to arrest a steep decline in crude oil production from mature oilfields.

"We have already started to work on a plan for after 2025 and are currently executing our exploration strategy which is the evaluation of different sedimentary basins of the country," a board member at Angola's National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), Alcides Andrade, said.

"It is an aggressive approach we believe we need to have," he said, adding it was unclear at this stage how many blocks in total would be up for grabs.

Production in Africa's second largest crude oil producer after Nigeria has stabilised at just over 1.1 million barrels a day (bpd) after reaching a peak of around 2 million bpd in 2008.

Andrade, speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town, said during the first four licensing rounds in the multi-year strategy, 35 concessions have been awarded thus far.

