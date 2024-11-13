Nigeria: US Adds Nigerian Man to '15 Most Wanted' List for Child Murder - Offers $25,000 Reward

A Nigerian man sought by Rhode Island authorities on charges of murder, serious bodily harm to a child, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's "15 Most Wanted" list. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

According to a report on the U.S. Marshals Service's official website, Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, 48, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child after emergency personnel in Providence found his 3-month-old son with severe injuries at a residence on 3 April 2017.

The child was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest and required resuscitation to regain a pulse. A medical examination at the hospital revealed 18 injuries in varying stages of healing, consistent with prolonged abuse. These injuries included a skull fracture, subdural haematoma, severe brain injury, and fractures to the ribs, clavicle, legs, and arms. Despite being placed on life support, the child tragically died six months later.

Providence Police initially arrested and charged Olawusi with first-degree child abuse on 20 April 2017. He was released the same day but subsequently fled. Following the child's death on 31 October 2017, the charge was escalated to murder. In November 2017, the Providence Police Department and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) to locate Olawusi. Investigations revealed that Olawusi left the United States from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on 20 June 2017, using his Nigerian passport. It is believed he may be receiving support from relatives in Nigeria, and authorities have expressed concerns that he could pose a risk to other children.

"Mr. Olawusi is wanted for the abuse and murder of an innocent child, and has fled the country to avoid justice," said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis. "We have placed Mr. Olawusi on our 15 Most Wanted list due to the heinous crimes he's committed and the threat he continues to pose to the public. The USMS will exhaust all resources necessary to bring him to justice for his family and the community."

Olawusi, who is also known as Olekun Olawusi, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or via the USMS Tips App.

Established in 1983, the "15 Most Wanted" fugitive programme highlights some of the U.S.'s most dangerous and high-profile fugitives. These individuals often have extensive criminal backgrounds and pose a substantial threat to public safety. Fugitives on this list are usually deemed the "worst of the worst," and may include murderers, sex offenders, major drug traffickers, organised crime figures, and high-profile financial criminals. Since its inception, the programme has led to the capture of over 250 fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals Service has a long history of assisting other law enforcement agencies in fugitive investigations. In collaboration with federal, state, tribal, and local authorities, USMS-led fugitive task forces arrested over 73,000 fugitives and resolved nearly 86,000 warrants in FY 2023.